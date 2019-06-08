CLEARWATER — The Hays Larks moved to 6-1 on the season with an 11-3 road victory over the Clearwater Outlaws on Friday night.

The Larks broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning to take an 8-2 lead.

Matt Cavanagh went 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Larks’ 10-hit attack. Cavanagh, Hernan Yanez and Mikey Gangwich each had a double for the Larks.

Mason Myhre picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts in six innings of work.

Rustin Hays gave up one run in three innings of relief.

The Larks were set to continue their series with Clearwater on Saturday night.