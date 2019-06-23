SALINA — Caleb Grill of Maize High shined the brightest when it counted the most Saturday night in the 36th annual boys Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Grill, a 6-foot-3 guard who will play at Iowa State next year, scored nine of his 17 points in the final 3 minutes, 31 seconds, leading the White team to a wild 111-107 victory over the Blue at Mabee Arena.

Grill was one of 11 players to score in double figures as the White stars overcame a double-digit deficit in the final 10 minutes. The two teams combined to launch 199 field goal attempts, with 73 of them behind the 3-point arc.

The Blue team still led by seven points (104-97) with 2:14 left after a basket by Chapman's Izek Jackson, but back-to-back buckets by Maize South's Kael Kordonowy and a layup by Grill made it a one-point game (104-103) with 1:24 remaining.

Blue Valley Northwest's Christian Braun, who received his Mr. Kansas Basketball award earlier in the day, made one of two free throws, but Lawrence High's Clarence King buried a 3-pointer at the 1:11 mark and a free throw by Kordonowy with 49 seconds left gave the White squad a two-point lead.

Braun tied the game with a rousing one-handed slam dunk at the 0:40 mark, but an NBA-range 3-pointer by Grill 10 seconds later was followed by a game-clinching free throw in the final seven seconds by John Pfannenstiel of Ness City.

King's 19 points led the winning White team. Grill's 17 points was followed by Cevin Clark (Arkansas City) and John Long (Santa Fe Trail) with 12 each. Kordonowy added 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The longest and loudest cheers during the game were for Trinity Catholic's Kaleb Hammeke. It started with the pregame introductions and continued throughout the game.

Hammeke didn't disappoint his fans from Hutchinson. The 6-foot guard finished with a team-high 17 points for the Blue team while adding five rebounds and four steals.

Joining Hammeke in double figures for the Blue team were Braun and Tymer Jackson (Olathe North) with 16 points, Michael Peake (Blue Valley Northwest) and Braden Belt (Andover Central) with 13 each and Izek Jackson with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Grill had one of the more spectacular highlights of the game with a 360-degree spinning one-handed breakaway dunk, but it was his four-point play with 3:31 remaining in the game that started his team's comeback.

Two players who will call the Mabee Arena home next year as Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes — Braden Belt of Andover Central and Trey Duffey of Seaman — combined for 19 points. Belt finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in 13 minutes and Duffey scored six points and added three rebounds in 16 minutes.

Washburn Rural's Jordan White took just two shots in the game for the Blue, but tied for game-high honors with three assists.

KBCA BOYS ALL-STAR GAME

WHITE 111, BLUE 107

BLUE

White (Topeka Washburn Rural) 0-2 0-0 0, Peake (Blue Valley Northwest) 5-8 2-4 13, Vanlandingham (Wichita Trinity) 3-8 1-2 8, Osborne (St. John) 2-6 1-2 6, Braun (Blue Valley Northwest) 7-16 1-2 16, Belt (Andover Central) 5-11 0-0 13, Hammeke (Hutchinson Trinity) 8-17 0-0 17, T.Jackson (Olathe North) 6-12 0-0 16, Leedom (Andover Central) 0-2 0-0 0, I.Jackson (Chapman) 5-7 0-1 10, Duffey (Seaman) 3-6 0-0 6, Alexander (McPherson) 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 45-102 5-11 107.

WHITE

Rhoads (SM South) 3-7 1-1 9, Thiessen (Inman) 1-2 1-2 3, Clark (Arkansas City) 5-13 0-0 12, Sides (Phillipsburg) 2-5 0-0 4, King (Lawrence) 8-14 1-2 19, Murdock (Wichita Southeast) 3-9 0-0 8, Long (Santa Fe Trail) 5-11 0-0 12, Pfannenstiel (Ness City) 2-8 3-4 7, Liebl (Central Plains) 4-7 1-2 9, Grill (Maize) 7-13 1-1 17, Kordonowy (Maize South) 5-8 1-4 11. Totals 45-97 9-16 111.

Halftime score—Blue, 55-48. 3-point goals—B 12-32 (Peake 1-2, Vanlandingham 1-3, Osborne 1-3, Braun 1-5, Belt 3-7, Hammeke 1-3, T.Jackson 4-5, Leedom 0-1, Alexander 0-3), W 12-41 (Rhoads 2-4, Clark 2-6, Sides 0-1, King 2-5, Murdock 2-7, Long 2-8, Pfannenstiel 0-4, Grill 2-6). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—B 60 (I.Jackson 10), W 54 (Kordonowy 13). Assists—B 17 (White, T.Jackson 3), W 17 (King, Murdock, Liebl 3). Turnovers—B 11, W 12. Total fouls—B 14, W 12.