The Kansas Department of Health and Environment this week continued to issue public health warnings for six lakes and watches for three lakes, including Topeka’s Lake Shawnee, regarding blue-green algae.

One lake, Overbrook City Lake in Osage County, saw its warning lifted.

Big Eleven Lake, Jerry Ivey Pond, Keith Sebelius Reservoir and Marion Reservoir remained under warnings, while the Gathering Pond near the Milford Hatchery in Geary County and Webster Reservoir were added to the warning list.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

• Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock

• Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans

• Water contact should be avoided

• Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded

• Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

• If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible

• Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation

Lake Shawnee, Marion County Lake and Carbondale East all remained under watch for blue-green algae.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

• Signage will be posted at all public access locations

• Water may be unsafe for humans/animals

• Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water

• Swimming, wading, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms

• Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals

• Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact

• Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only

Federal Duck Stamp unveiled

The 2019-20 Federal Duck Stamp debuted this week at the Bass Pro Shops flagship store in Springfield, Mo., and will feature a wood duck and decoy painted by Minnesota artist Scot Storm.

The Federal Duck Stamp plays an important role in wildlife conservation. Since 1934, sales of the stamp have raised more than $1 billion to protect 6 million acres of wetlands habitat on national wildlife refuges around the nation, according to a news release.

The 2019-20 Junior Duck Stamp, which also went on sale this week, raises funds to support youth conservation education. This year’s stamp features a harlequin duck painted by Nicole Jeon, 16, of Scarsdale, N.Y.

Last fall, a panel of five judges chose Storm’s painting from among 168 entries in the 2018 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest.

The 2019 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest to select the 2020-21 stamp will be Sept. 27-28 at Patuxent Research Refuge in Laurel, Md.

KDWPT employee killed in ATV incident

A seasonal employee of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism was killed Tuesday at Milford Wildlife Area when was pinned underneath an all-terrain vehicle while spraying for weeds.

Mark A. Jackson, 48, of Milford, died after the ATV he was operating overturned and rolled down an embankment, according to a release from the KDWPT.

“The KDWPT family lost one of its own in this tragic accident,” KDWPT Secretary Brad Loveless said in the release. “We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family and friends. He will be missed by many.”

Bobcat photos submitted

Dale Hossfeld, of Topeka, submitted a series of interesting photos of a bobcat relaxing in the grass near his home in southwest Topeka.

View the photos on the digital version of this story at CJOnline.com.