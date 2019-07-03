The calendar turning to July is one of my favorite parts of the sports year.

Baseball is in full swing with the All-Star Game approaching, the MLS and WNBA are also in action, the NBA’s second season, free agency begins, training camp is weeks away for football and years like 2019 also have the World Cup. It is also the start of the new year for college’s athletic departments. We see conference realignment and new equipment supplier contracts become official.

But as fun as the Home Run Derby or Washington switching to Adidas is, the best is with “Bobby Bonilla Day” on July 1.

The day comes from a deferment of contractual payments to Bonilla from the New York Mets. Bonilla was a solid hitter in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. He had three Silver Slugger awards, six All-Star selections and a World Series ring with the Florida Marlins in 1997. But after a subpar 1999 season, the New York Mets released him after he hit only .160 in 60 games. He was still owed $5.9 million on his contract and since baseball contracts are guaranteed, the Mets had to pay him and still needed to sign free agents to help the team get better.

Bonilla and his agent offered the Mets a deal. He would defer is payment for a decade and the Mets would pay him $1.19 million annually from 2011-2035. Fred Wilpon, the Mets’ owner, agreed to the deal because he was involved with a deal with Bernie Madoff. Wilpon was expecting a 10% return from the investment and that would cover the 8% interest of the Bonilla deferment. But Madoff was arrested in 2008 for offenses related to a massive Ponzi scheme and the Mets are stuck paying the retired hitter until he is 72 and nearly 34 years after Bonilla made his last MLB appearance. Like other New York franchises, the Mets have been plagued by poor organization rule for a while now. But this is one of the worst (or best if you are Bonilla). The Mets have two rising starts this year with Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. Bonilla made more on Monday than those two will make this season combined.

Deferred payment is nothing new or exclusive to this deal with Bonilla. In baseball, we see it with Max Scherzer getting paid until 2028 from his 2015 contract he signed with the Washington Nationals. Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodriguez also get paid by the Red Sox and Yankees. But Scherzer is still one of the best pitchers in baseball and Ramirez and A-Rod helped their teams win titles. We have seen it with coaches too. Nebraska just wrapped up their payments to Bo Pelini back in February, more than four years after Pelini was let go. The severance package was lowered after Pelini accepted the job at Youngstown State but he was still paid years after coaching the Cornhuskers instead of one lump sum like Mike Riley, Peeling’s successor, got when he was fired in 2017. There are others who are getting paid too across sports but the perfect storm of Bonilla’s struggles, the Mets’ poor management and the involvement of Wilpon in the Ponzi scheme has turned this into a regular story that pops up on websites like ESPN and CNN each year. And each July 1, I will have a laugh knowing a guy who hasn’t played baseball in years is getting a check with more than a million dollars.

