LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s summer of recruiting successes isn't over just yet.

The Jayhawks on Tuesday night received an oral commitment from Dajuan Harris, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard out of Columbia, Mo. A four-star recruit, Harris announced his decision on social media, stating he is “110 percent committed” to KU.

Harris, a former Missouri State signee, is slotted as the nation's No. 101-ranked recruit at 247Sports' composite, though he’s turned heads of late, including over the weekend at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. KU officially offered Harris last week.

Harris told Evan Daniels of 247Sports that KU’s ability to develop guards stands out — “They make it to the league,” Harris said.

"The reasons why I'm committing to the University of Kansas is to play for a Hall of Fame coach and the best coach in the country," Harris said. "Coach [Jerrance] Howard is the best recruiter in the country and made me feel wanted and let me know he got my back, and I want to win a national championship."

Harris averaged 7.1 assists at Peach Jam, helping MOKAN Elite to a championship. He will become the fourth Kansas City-area Jayhawk, joining soon-to-be teammates Ochai Agbaji (Kansas City, Mo.), Christian Braun (Overland Park) and Chris Teahan (Leawood).

Harris told Daniels he plans to enroll at KU as part of the 2019 recruiting class and take advantage of the team’s last remaining open scholarship. If Harris indeed joins the Jayhawks for the upcoming season, he’ll join four-star forwards Tristan Enaruna and Jalen Wilson and graduate transfer guard Isaiah Moss as 11th-hour additions to the squad — all three have committed and signed with the program since May.