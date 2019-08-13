SWK PRO-AM
Final Results
54 holes
The Golf Club at Southwind and Buffalo Dunes Golf Course
1. Mason 64-68-70—202
t2. Whitekiller 65-75-68—208
t2. Woltman 70-68-70—208
4. Edeler 70-69-70—209
t5. Arman 71-68-71—210
t5. Lestishen 72-68-70—210
t5. Zech 70-69-71—210
t8. Tolan 72-70-69—211
t8. Argotsinger 70-69-72—211
10. Painton 73-69-70—212
t11. Ihrig 71-74-68—213
t11. Yonke 67-75-71—213
t13. Mays 74-70-70—214
t13. Devers 71-70-73—214
16. Larsen 74-70-71—215
t17. Jordan 73-71-72—216
t17. Jeter 71-72-73—216
t19. Rossetti 70-74-73—217
t19. Hogue 73-72-72—217
21. Ansett 71-75-72—218
22. McCrackn 72-74-74—220
23. Weems 73-72-76—221
t24. Vaughn 74-73-75—222
t24. Ellis 72-75-75—222
t24. Paulsell 72-74-76—222
t24. Allcorn 73-76-73—222
t24. Griffith 74-73-75—222
29. Robbins 73-79-72—224
t30. Green 75-72-79—226
t30. Laske 74-74-78—226
32. Romano 75-74-78—227
33. Locke 72-77-79—228
t34. Raigoza 85-68-76—229
t34. Thompson 74-71-84—229
36. Knight 79-75-79—233.
PECOS LEAGUE
2019 Playoffs
Pacific Championship Series
Best-of-3
Bakersfield 2, High Desert 1
Tuesday
High Desert 4, Bakersfield 0
Wednesday
Bakersfield 8, High Desert 1
Thursday
Bakersfield 5, High Desert 2
Mountain Championship Series
Best-of-3
Alpine 2, Roswell 0
Thursday
Alpine 8, Roswell 1
Friday
Alpine 13, Roswell 4
Pecos League Championship Series
Best-of-3
Alpine 1, Bakersfield 0
Sunday's Result
Alpine 7, Bakersfield 3
Monday's Result
Bakersfield at Alpine, late
Today's Game
Bakersfield at Alpine, 7 p.m., if necessary