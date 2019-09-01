Seaman graduated key personnel off last year's 5-5 team, including All-City Top 11 picks Sam Payne and Jared Kerr and five other players who received All-City mention.

But coach Glenn O'Neil, who is starting his fourth season at the school, is pleased with the way the Vikings are coming together as a team as Seaman approaches Friday night's season opener against Centennial League foe Highland Park.

"We had a good work effort and attendance throughout the summer,'' O'Neil said. "The thing is, if you don't put your work in during the summer that puts you even farther behind the eight ball.

"We had a pretty good summer as far as installation goes. Assignment-wise I think we're probably a little bit father ahead than what we were last year. Knowledge is important and right now I think our knowledge isn't too bad.''

Despite the Vikings' graduation losses, O'Neil feels like Seaman has a strong returning nucleus as well as some younger players who are ready to step into varsity roles.

"Skill-wise we were so banged up last year that a lot of young guys got action and we had a JV team and a freshman team that were both successful and I think that helped their confidence level also,'' he said.

"We've got sophomores that think they can challenge for varsity spots and that's half the battle right there, just believing in yourself.''

Top returners for the Vikings include senior tight end/defensive end Drayton Foster (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and senior quarterback/linebacker Brayden Vawter (5-10, 185).

Foster was the All-Centennial League first-team tight end as a junior, catching 12 passes for 125 yards, and was also in on 64 tackles (10 for loss), while Vawter registered 58 tackles and earned All-City honorable mention.

Other top returners for the Vikings include seniors Cole Beauchamp (6-0, 210 fullback), Alec Boyd (5-9, 190 kicker), Jacob Haid (6-3, 220 offensive guard), Blaine Powell (5-9, 215 defensive tackle) and Mason Price (5-10, 180 inside linebacker) and juniors Cole Askew (5-8, 165 wingback/outside linebacker), Reid Cowan (6-3, 190 quarterback), Caeden Meredith (5-8, 165 wingback/free safety), Ewan Mills (6-2, 255 tackle/defensive end) and Trenton Carlson-Penry (5-10, 195 fullback).

O'Neil said the key now is to continue making progress.

"You want to come out and compete every day and make yourself a little better,'' said O'Neil, 114-27 as a head football coach. "That starts with attitude and trust in your teammates and trust in your coaches.

"The main thing for us is I really like our team chemistry right now. We've got guys that enjoy each other and enjoy being around each other and that's a big part of team sports.''

VIKINGS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Glenn O'Neil, fourth year.

Last year’s record — 5-5 overall, 3-4 Centennial League.

Top offensive returners — WB Cole Askew, jr.; FB Christian Beauchamp, sr.; QB Reid Cowan, jr; TE Drayton Foster, sr.; G Jacob Haid, sr.; WB Caeden Meredith, jr.; T Ewan Mills, jr.; FB Trenton Penry, jr.; QB Brayden Vawter, sr.

Top defensive returners — OLB Cole Askew, jr.; K Alec Boyd, sr.; DE Drayton Foster, sr.; FS Caeden Meredith, jr.; DE Ewan Mills, jr.; DT Blaine Powell, sr.; ILB Mason Price, sr.; LB Brayden Vawter, sr.

Schedule — Sept. 6 Highland Park, Sept. 13 at Hayden, Sept. 20 at Manhattan, Sept. 27 Emporia, Oct. 4 Topeka High, Oct. 10 at Topeka West (Hummer), Oct. 18 at Junction City, 25 Washburn Rural, Nov. 1 First round of 5A playoffs.