Friday's high school boxscores

ATCHISON COUNTY 56, OSKALOOSA 12

Atchison County;6;20;16;14;—;56

Oskaloosa;0;6;6;0;—;12

Atchison County — Myers (4) 65 run, 32 run, 38 run, 75 kickoff return; Hetherington 1 run; Smith (3) 25 run, 50 run, 30 run. PAT — Smith 2 kick; Caudle pass from Coldson; Smith 2 runs.

Oskaloosa — Hamm (2) 5 pass from Perry, 55 pass from Perry.

AXTELL 58, BELOIT-ST. JOHN’S 12

Beloit-St. John’s;0;6;6;0;—;12

Axtell;6;8;20;24;—;58

Beloit-St. John’s — Henke 30 run; Perez 22 pass from Henke.

Axtell — Q. Buessing (4) 5 run, 2 run, 1 run, 8 run; Volle (3) 30 pass from Q. Buessing, 13 run; 23 pass from Q. Buessing; Werner 4 pass from Q. Buessing; Volle safety. PAT — M. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing; Q. Buessing 2 runs; Detweiler run.

CHASE COUNTY 58, HERINGTON 14

Chase County;20;12;12;14;—;58

Herington;0;8;6;0;—;14

Chase County — C. Budke (3) 17 run, 21 run, 65 run; Rogers (3) 23 run, 9 run, 27 run; McCallum 20 pass from C. Budke; M. Budke 1 run; 35 interception return.

Herington — Idelman 47 run; Anschutz 62 kickoff return.

FRANKFORT 52, LINN 0

Linn;0;0;X;X;—;0

Frankfort;22;30;X;X;—;52

Frankfort — Bussmann (4) 50 run, 6 run, 6 run, 23 run; Cornelison (2) 2 run, 10 run; Gerstner 16 pass from Cornelison; Team fumble recovery. PAT — Stowell pass from Cornelison; Gros pass from Bussmann, Gros pass from Cornelison; Armstrong run.

LEBO 46, WAVERLY 14

Lebo;8;8;16;14;—;46

Waverly;0;0;6;8;—;14

Lebo — McEwen (2) 4 run, 54 run; Bailey (2) 14 run, 17 run; Reese 38 pass from McEwen; Schroeder 39 pass from McEwen. PAT — Ferguson 3 passes from McEwen; Reese pass from McEwen; Davies pass from McEwen.

Waverly — Foster (2) 1 run, 15 run. PAT — Foster run.

MADISON 64, MDCV 8

Madison;64;0;X;X;—;64

MdCV;8;0;X;X;—;8

Madison — Engle (2) 40 run, 36 pass from Wolgram; Wasson (2) 16 punt return, 25 run; Turner (3) interception return, 51 pass from Helm, 18 pass from Helm; Stutesman (2) 24 pass from Wolgram, interception return; Wolgram 18 run. PAT — Wasson run; Engle 3 runs; Harrison 2 kicks.

Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lacey 40 kickoff return. PAT — Davis pass from Lacey.

MARYSVILLE 34,CHAPMAN 22

Chapman;8;8;0;6;—;22

Marysville;0;14;6;14;—;34

Chapman — 19 pass; 25 run, 1 run.

Marysville — Hornbeak (2) 3 run, 37 run; White 25 pass from Schroedl; Schroedl (2) 2 run, 25 run. PAT — Hornbeak run.

MISSION VALLEY 24, WEST FRANKLIN 6

Mission Valley;12;0;6;6;—;24

West Franklin;0;0;0;6;—;6

Mission Valley — Dunbar 1 run, Stowe (2) 1 run, 5 run; Blythe 27 pass from Stowe.

West Franklin — Wise 30 pass from Birzer.

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 27, OSAGE CITY 6

Northern Heights;6;6;8;7;—;27

Osage City;0;6;0;0;—;6

Northern Heights — Heiman (4) 14 run, 7 run, 14 run, 16 run. PAT — Preisner run, kick.

Osage City — Anschutz 9 pass from Boss.

OLPE 55, OSAWATOMIE 7

Osawatomie;0;0;0;7;—;7

Olpe;14;14;20;7;—;55

Osawatomie — Fase 47 run. PAT — Davis kick.

Olpe — Hoelting 1 run; D. Redeker 18 pass from Hoelting; Robert (2) 3 run, 12 run; W. Redeker (2) 22 pass from Hoelting; 8 pass from Hoelting; Barnard (2) 1 run, 5 run. PAT — Castillo 7 kicks.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 68, ROYAL VALLEY 0

Perry-Lecompton;27;28;13;0;—;68

Royal Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0

Perry-Lecompton — Metcalfe (5) 25 fumble return, 21 run, 21 pass from Welch, 20 pass from Welch, 11 run; Stone (2) 33 fumble return, 24 pass from Welch; Williams 16 fumble return; Besler 10 run. PAT — Gonzalez 8 kicks, Elliott kick.

RILEY COUNTY 41, ROCK CREEK 34

Rock Creek;10;17;0;7;—;34

Riley County;7;14;7;13;—;41

Rock Creek — Golden 11 pass from Killingsworth, 22 field goal, 41 field goal; Whaley 48 run; Killingsworth 18 pass from Whaley; LaRoque 3 pass from Killingsworth. PAT — Golden 4 kicks.

Riley County — Brokenicky (4) 70 pass from Harmison, 20 pass from Harmison, 36 pass from Harmison, 15 pass from Harmison; Allen 77 run; Barnes 2 run. PAT — Abernathy 5 kicks.

RIVERSIDE 14, HIAWATHA 13

Riverside;0;7;7;0;—;14

Hiawatha;0;0;7;6;—;13

Riverside — Webb 67 pass from Davis; Davis 7 run. PAT — Dittemore 2 kicks.

Hiawatha — Moreno pass from Brockhoff, 65 punt return. PAT — Moreno kick.

SILVER LAKE 38, ST. MARYS 12

Silver Lake;14;3;0;21;—;38

St. Marys;0;6;6;0;—;12

Silver Lake — Matzke 13 pass from Hay, 27 field goal; Hay 23 run, 5 run; Remer 46 run; Kaniper 18 pass from Hay. PAt — Matzke 5 kicks.

St. Marys — King 9 pass from C. Hurla; Moylan 25 pass from C. Hurla.

Friday's high school scores

City

Emporia 17, Washburn Rural 6

Hayden 55, Topeka West 8

Seaman 56, Highland Park 6

Topeka High 44, Shawnee Heights 7

Area

Atchison County 56, Oskaloosa 12

Axtell 58, Beloit-St. John's 12

Beloit 36, Fairbury, Neb. 27

Burlingame 50, Southern Coffey 0

Burlington 46, Council Grove 20

Chase County 58, Herington 14

Clay Center 29, Abilene 0

Clifton-Clyde 64, Wetmore 0

Colony-Crest 52, Hartford 42

Frankfort 52, Linn 0

Free State 45, Olathe West 19

Hanover 48, Pike Valley 14

Jackson Heights 46, Horton 8

Jefferson North at Pleasant Ridge, late

Jefferson West 7, Holton 0

Junction City 48, Hays 30

KC Washington 40, Atchison 14

Lawrence 31, Olathe South 21

Lebo 46, Waverly 14

Lyndon 33, Central Heights 6

Madison 64, MdCV 8

Manhattan 41, Olathe Northwest 7

Marysville 34, Chapman 22

Maur Hill 42, McLouth 0

Mission Valley 24, West Franklin 6

Northern Heights 27, Osage City 6

Olpe 55, Osawatomie 7

Onaga 56, Valley Falls 20

Ottawa 26, Baldwin 14

Perry-Lecompton 68, Royal Valley 0

Prairie View 35, Santa Fe Trail 15

Riley County 41, Rock Creek 34

Riverside 14, Hiawatha 13

Rock Hills 78, Blue Valley-Randolph 28

Rossville 28, Centralia 8

Sabetha 13, Nemaha Central 6

Silver Lake 38, St. Marys 12

Solomon 46, Rural Vista 0

Southeast-Saline 54, Sacred Heart 0

Tonganoxie 49, Basehor-Linwood 28

Valley Heights 52, Troy 7

Wamego 41, Concordia 12

Washington County 52, Doniphan West 34

Wellsville 34, Anderson County 23

State

Alma, Neb. 48, Northern Valley 0

Andale 43, Mulvane 7

Andover Central 35, Augusta 7

Aquinas 48, Blue Valley 19

Ashland 53, Natoma 26

Belle Plaine 14, Inman 0 (Thursday)

Bennington 34, Wakefield 8

Buhler 34, Newton 14

Blue Valley West 28, Mill Valley 21

Caldwell 52, South Haven 6

Caney Valley 42, Cherryvale 6

Canton-Galva 70, Little River 23

Cedar Vale-Dexter 50, Altoona-Midway 0

Centre at Peabody, late

Chanute 24, Circle 0

Cherokee, Okla. 44, South Barber 8

Cheylin 76, Fowler 12

Cimarron 38, Elkhart 13

Clearwater 22, Rose Hill 15

Colby 36, Ulysses 0

Columbus 21, Colgan 14

Conway Springs 49, Wichita Trinity 6

Derby 48, Garden City 19

DeSoto 51, Leavenworth 19

Dodge City 34, Campus 12

Douglass 56, Wichita Independent 6

Eisenhower 21, Salina Central 14

El Dorado 18, Independence 16

Ell-Saline 41, Sterling 0

Ellsworth 44, Russell 22

Eureka 46, Bluestem 6

Fort Scott 40, Coffeyville 14

Fredonia 38, Erie 14

Frontenac 20, Richmond, Mo. 14

Galena 58, Riverton 8

Garden Plain 35, Cheney 19

Gardner-Edgerton 49, SM East 14

Girard 32, Baxter Springs 7

Goddard 34, Wichita East 22 (Thursday)

Golden Plains 60, Deerfield 6

Great Bend 13, Andover 10

Halstead 38, Nickerson 0

Haven 36, Lyons 0

Hesston 43, Hillsboro 14

Hitchcock County, Neb. 46, Atwood 0

Hoisington 37, Pratt 13

Hodgeman County 54, Dighton 6

Holcomb 48, Goodland 6

Hoxie 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)

Humboldt 56, Neodesha 14

Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Argonia-Attica 34

Hutchinson Trinity 14, Marion 9

Jayhawk-Linn 48, Yates Center 0

Kapaun 6, Wichita Southeast 3

KC Harmon 35, KC Turner 9

KC Piper 34, Eudora 7

Kingman 21, Chaparral 7

Kiowa County 34, Minneola 18

LaCrosse 63, Ellinwood 19

Lakin 36, Meade 13

Lansing 34, Blue Valley Southwest 27

Larned 32, Smoky Valley 16

Leoti 74, Pretty Prairie 0

Liberal 69, Guymon, Okla. 0

Lincoln 50, Tescott 0

Logan-Palco 52, Triplains-Brewster 22

Macksville 52, Kinsley 6

Maize 47, Valley Center 0

Maize South 40, Wichita Heights 24

Maranatha 52, KC East 0

McPherson 29, Salina South 17

Medicine Lodge 68, St. John 0

Miege 27, Blue Valley North 20

Minneapolis 27, Republic County 8

Moscow 58, Cunningham 6

Moundridge 18, Goessel 12

Ness City 36, Central Plains 30

Norwich 48, Stafford 0

Oakley 31, Sublette 6

Oberlin 42, Quinter 0

Olathe North 27, Olathe East 21

Osborne 58, Hill City 20

Oswego 64, Chetopa 16

Oxford 22, Central-Burden 12

Paola 48, Bonner Springs 21

Parsons 54, Iola 48 5OT

Pawnee Heights 54, Western Plains 6

Phillipsburg 40, Ellis 22

Pittsburg 40, Labette County 0

Plainville 29, Norton 22

Plattsburg, Mo. 36, KC Sumner 6

Pleasanton 62, Northeast-Arma 0

Pratt-Skyline 72, Burrton 12

Scott City 14, Hugoton 0

Sedgwick 49, Remington 0

SM Northwest 49, SM West 33

SM South 35, SM North 7

Smith Center 34, TMP-Marian 0

South Central 56, Bucklin 8

South Gray 26, Ingalls 8

Southeast-Cherokee 34, Uniontown 12

Southwestern Heights 14, Syracuse 6

Spearville 68, Satanta 18

Spring Hill 27, Louisburg 24

St. Francis 46, Sharon Springs 0

St. James Academy 41, Blue Valley Northwest 14

St. Paul 52, Sedan 14

Summit Christian, Mo. 55, KC Ward 0

Sylvan-Lucas 56, Chase 6

Texhoma, Okla. 40, Stanton County 0

Thunder Ridge 50, Lakeside 0

Udall 21, Flinthills 0

Victoria 42, Otis-Bison 12

WaKeeney 50, Stockton 0

Wekan 72, Rolla 31

West Elk 50, Marmaton Valley 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Fairfield 6

Wichita Collegiate 28, Wellington 7

Wichita Northwest 21, Carroll 17

Wichita South 47, Wichita North 6

Wichita West 38, Hutchinson 14

Wilson 50, Southern Cloud 0

Winfield 20, Arkansas City 18