Eagles blank Chase County for 2-0 start

CHASE — The Canton-Galva High School football team took care of business against Chase County and is now 2-0 to start 2019.

The Eagles defeated Chase 46-0 in a game that was over by halftime.

Canton-Galva got it done on both sides of the ball. On offense, Landon Everett threw three touchdowns and rushed for two more to go along with 235 total yards.

In the first quarter, Everett opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game on a 19-yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter he found Tyson Struber from two yards out to make it 14-0.

Everett connected with Struber from 66 yards out to add to the lead. Less than two minutes later, Struber scored on a 60-yard rushing touchdown.

Struber only recorded two catches and two rushes, yet had 128 yards of offense and three touchdowns.

Everett found Kinser Colgin for a six-yard touchdown pass with five minutes left in the half, and with 2:07 left, Everett rushed for a 20-yard score to make it 46-0.

Canton-Galva had 336 yards of offense compared to just 71 for Chase. Struber led the defense with 8.5 tackles.

Canton-Galva hosts Centre-Lost Springs (1-1) next Friday.

Vikings outlast Haven in slugfest

LINDSBORG —It wasn’t pretty, but nobody ever said it had to be.

The Smoky Valley High School football team picked up its first win of the season with an 8-0 win over Haven Friday night in Lindsborg. Andrew Peters scored on a nine-yard run with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter for the game’s only score.

Smoky Valley outgained Haven 252-204 and won the time of possession battle by nine minutes. The Vikings held Haven off the board without forcing a single turnover, although 10 penalties for 75 yards hurt the Wildcats.

Smoky Valley’s Trey Kennedy led the team with 79 rushing yards on 18 carries. Raleigh Wilson recorded 64 yards on 14 tries, while Peters’ lone attempt resulted in the game-winning touchdown.

Wilson had seven tackles to lead the defense, while Dax Hopp had two sacks.

Smoky Valley is now 1-1 and will host an 0-2 Nickerson squad next Friday.

Other Final Scores (Stats unavailable)

Bennington 66 Moundridge 20

Little River 49 Peabody 0