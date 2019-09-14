The Smoky Hills chapter of Pheasants Forever will host its 14th annual Memorial Youth Upland Hunt beginning at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Hays City Sportsmen’s Gun Club located at 5810 230th Ave. in Hays.

Hunters must be between 12 and 18 years of age to attend the free hunt and must register by Oct. 3. Each participant will have the opportunity to harvest four birds and will receive instructions in a variety of upland hunting subjects, according to a flyer.

The event is held in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

For more information, call Shayne Wilson at 785-432-1904.

HILLSDALE CLEANUP EFFORT ON TAP

The KDWPT and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are encouraging volunteers to come out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a National Public Lands Day Event at Hillsdale State Park to help clean up the area and repair flood damage around the lake.

Check-in for the event will be at 8:30 a.m. at the shelter house next to the U.S.A.C.E. Visitor Center.

The agencies are seeking 500 volunteers willing to provide a day of work to clean up and repair the park. Refreshments and lunch will be provided for all volunteers.

Those who are unable to volunteer their time also are encouraged to make a monetary donation to Hillsdale State Park or donate trees, seed and landscape equipment. Monetary donations can be made by calling Hillsdale State Park at 913-594-3600 or by mail or in person at 26001 W. 255th Street, Paola, KS 66071. Trees, seed or equipment can be dropped off at the state park office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or a pickup can be scheduled by calling the office at 913-594-3600. Those wishing to sponsor the event also may donate volunteer gifts, refreshments, hot dogs, buns, drinks or water bottles. To sponsor, please call the state park office at the number provided.

GALS GO FISHING EVENT UPCOMING

Gals Go Fishing is hosting a free event from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at Tomahawk Creek Parkway in Leawood, featuring an annual casting session with local instructor Mark Borserine.

The event will provide instruction for women on fishing, with casting tips, games and swag bags furnished by L.L. Bean. It will take place at Tomahawk Creek Park's North Lake, with area on Tomahawk Creek Parkway at about 114th Street — between College Boulevard and 119th Street.

For casting practice and games, no fishing license is required. Loaner rods are available, or bring your own. Those wishing to try their hand at fishing will need a valid Kansas fishing license, but no municipal or county permits are required.