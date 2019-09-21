MOUNDRIDGE — Last year’s 8-Man Division I state runner-ups could not keep up with an explosive Moundridge High School offense Friday night.

Moundridge outscored Solomon 22-6 in the fourth quarter to pick up a signature win, 52-32. The Wildcats are now 2-1 on the season.

Moundridge went into halftime up 14-8 thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Corbin Unruh to Brady Helms late in the first half. Solomon scored three touchdowns in the third quarter while Moundridge countered with two, but Solomon failed on all three two-point conversions and Moundridge was successful on both its attempts which resulted in only a two point difference.

Up four points heading into the fourth quarter, Unruh rushed for two touchdowns and Collin Kohl rushed for another and the Moundridge defense did the rest.

The Wildcats rushed for 308 yards led by Daniel Kaufman’s 137 yards on 15 attempts. Unruh rushed for 123 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

Moundridge is back at home on Friday when the Wildcats host Pratt-Skyline.

Other Scores fromArea teams (Stats unavailable at this team)

Inman 15 at Remington 7

Canton-Galva 48 vs. Centre 0

Little River 51 vs. Bennington 6