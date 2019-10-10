OTTAWA—Five setters have become a common occurrence for the McPherson College volleyball team this season. Prior to Wednesday's match on the road at Ottawa University, four of the Bulldogs' matches this season had gone the distance, and three of those came in their last four times on the hardwood.

Leading up to Wednesday's match with the Braves, the Bulldogs were 2-2 in five set matches, but that record fell to 2-3 as the Braves upended the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-14, 20-25, 12-25, 15-9. The Mac ladies got off to a slow start, dropping the first two sets, but rallied back to win sets three and four to force a deciding fifth set. Unfortunately the Bulldogs were unable to maintain their momentum in the final set and the Braves were able to escape with the win.

Statistically, the Bulldogs were better than the Braves in several categories. They finished with 48 kills, one more than the home team, and though neither team hit particularly well, the Braves had a slightly better attack percentage at .143 while the Bulldogs were at .114. The Braves had the advantage in service aces 9-5 and blocks 12-10, but the Bulldogs tallied more defensive digs, 72 to the Braves' 65.



Individual Statistical Leaders:



Kills: Riley Bradbury– 22

Aces: Skylar Lane– 3

Blocks: Alexandra Parish – 8

Assists: Kaitlyn Heinis – 21

Digs: Jamie Siess – 19



With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 11-8 overall, and 3-2 in KCAC play. They will be back in action this Saturday as they wrap up the Homecoming festivities in a 7 p.m. match up against the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes.