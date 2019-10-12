The Hays High football team dropped a 40-21 decision at unbeaten Dodge City on Friday night.

The Indians trailed 21-7 in the third quarter before pulling within seven on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Brown from Dylan Dreiling, but Dodge City scored back-to-back touchdowns to open up a 19-point lead.

Brown took a kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-21 late in the third. However, Dodge City quarterback Beau Foster finished off the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Red Demons outgained HHS 429 to 252. The Indians got most of their offense on the ground, rushing for 197 yards.

Hays High struggled to move the chains, going 1 for 11 on third down and 0 for 3 on fourth down while also turning it over three times.

Dreiling scored the Indians' first touchdown on an 83-yard run in the first quarter. The sophomore quarterback rushed for 110 yards on 11 attempts.

Brown ran for 61 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 51 yards.

Hays High dropped to 2-4 while Dodge moved to 6-0.

The Indians will play at Buhler on Thursday.