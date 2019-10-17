LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s Class of 2020 added another piece on Thursday.

The Jayhawks received an oral commitment from Gethro Muscadin, a four-star center out of Aspire Basketball Academy in Louisville, Ky. Originally from Haiti, the 6-foot-10, 215-pounder chose KU over offers from Kansas State, Texas Tech and Minnesota, among others.

Listed as the 123rd-ranked prospect at recruiting outlet 247Sports’ composite, Muscadin announced his decision via a video posted to Twitter alongside the caption “200 percent committed.” Muscadin, who visited KU on Sept. 20, attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., before moving to Louisville.

Muscadin is the second oral commitment for the Jayhawks this week, joining junior college guard Tyon Grant-Foster, who announced his pledge Tuesday.

Jayhawks top Big 12 preseason poll

KU was pegged No. 1 in the Big 12 preseason poll released Thursday, receiving eight of nine possible first-place votes. It is the ninth straight season the Jayhawks topped the annual survey of the league’s head coaches.

KU, which tallied 80 total points in the poll, had its streak of 14 straight Big 12 regular season championships snapped last year by co-champions Kansas State and Texas Tech. The Jayhawks have won or shared 18 of the conference’s 23 league titles.

Baylor (71 points) and Texas Tech (62) finished second and third, respectively, with each receiving a first-place vote — coaches are not allowed to vote for their own program. Texas (57), West Virginia (45), Oklahoma State (42), Iowa State (30), Oklahoma (29), K-State (23) and TCU (11) rounded out the projected standings.

KU opens its season with a 7 p.m. Oct. 24 exhibition against Fort Hays State at Allen Fieldhouse.