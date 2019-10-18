Heline finishes first for the Vikings

LARNED – The Smoky Valley Cross country team competed at Larned for the Central Kansas League Championship on Thursday.

"We had a successful meet in Larned. However, we would have preferred to come back with two league championships," Smoky Valley coach Holly Toll said.

Ryan Heline was the highlight for the boys' team as he the top finisher with the time of 17:05. Stephen Peterson (5th), Garrett Huffman (8th) and Lukas Appel (10th) also medaled for the Vikings after finishing in the top 10.

"The boys finished behind Halstead by one point, which is so disappointing," Toll said. "But we hope that it will help us be more aware of how one place can make a difference."



Smoky Valley was unfortunately without Ellise Peterson due to a season-ending injury knee injury, and Zoe Grace was out due to illness. The Lady Vikings still managed to be a runner-up as a team. Gracie Lambert took third with the time of 22:30. Olivia Bengtson (6th) and Kajsa Peterson (9th) also were the Smoky Valley's top finishers who medaled.

Results:

Girls-2nd place

Gracie Lambert-3rd-22:30*

Olivia Bengtson-6th-23:13*

Kajsa Peterson-9th-24:02*

Breanna Priddy-22nd-25:52

Boys-2nd place

Ryan Heline- 1st-17:05

Stephen Peterson- 5th-18:41

Garret Huffman- 8th-18:53

Lukas Apel-10th-18:55

Justice Gardner-17th-19:13

Trayton Miller-22nd-19:32

Adin Replogle-23rd-19:42

Becker victorious at league championship

HARVEY COUNTY WEST PARK— Morgan Becker's league title is not going anywhere anytime soon. Canton-Galva's sophomore won the Wheat State League title for the second year in a row with the time of 17:29 on Thursday.

His teammate Christian Darrah was only two places behind, finishing third with 18:32. Hayden Lance (11th in 20:19) and Ethan Unruh (18th in 22:25) finished in the top 20, while Isaiah Patton finished 21st at 23:44.

On the girls' side, Sofia Boninsegna was the Eagles' top finisher as she took second at 24:41. Aleah Peres (5th) and Sarah Kendall (10th) were also top 10 finishers for Canton-Galva.

"All the kids ran good races today," Eagles' coach Lyles Silsby said. "We ran the same course at the Burrton meet last week, and the course was rougher today than last week, but all the kids but one ran faster times. So even with the adversity of the footing, they put in great efforts."

Canton-Galva's runners will be at Hutchinson for Regionals next Saturday.

Martisko wins HOA at Hutchinson



HUTCHINSON – Inman and Moundridge High school cross country teams were at Hutchinson for the Heart of America League Championship on Thursdays.

For the second year in a row, Nicholas Martisko brought another league title after finally beating out Remington's Asher Brown with the time of 17:29.8. Brown was only 6.4 seconds short behind the senior Teuton. Martisko also earned all-league honors four years in a row.

"Nicholas ran a majority of the race side-by-side with Asher Brown until the last half-mile," Inman coach Jay Parsons said. "At that point, Nicholas decided it was time to get some separation and that he did. Nicholas' first league title, two years ago as a sophomore, ironically came on the same course he ran today."

Also running for the Teutons was Peter Buller, who took 24th, and Brenton Thiessen placed 47th.

Hannah Martisko finished 12th at 24:01 and received honorable mention honors after her performance. Dawn Gunther took 41st.

Mac Unruh was Moundridge's top performer as he took ninth for the boys with the time of 19:26.4. Caleb Samland (13th) and Landon Kaufman finished (15th) in the top 15. Carson Orpin took 36th, Evan Ginder was 49th, and Mateo Roth was 58th. Myiah Logue was the only female runner for Moundridge as she finished 30th.

Contact Peter Holland Jr. by email at pholland@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow him on Twitter@Petes_Picks_