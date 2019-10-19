PITTSBURG — McPherson High School’s Taylor Bruce and CeAnna Allen are now 33-0 on the season and are two matches away from an undefeated state championship season.

Bruce and Allen went 2-0 on Friday at 5A State Tennis at Pittsburg. The duo needed three sets in the quarterfinals and will face the No. 2 seed from Bishop Carroll in Saturday’s semifinals.

In singles, Perrin Schneider is still alive on the back side. Schneider won her first two matches before falling in the quarterfinals. Schneider will play Ellis of Blue Valley Southwest in her first match.

Sydney Achilles in singles and Rachel Carlson and Patty Huerta in doubles were eliminated from the tournament.

Day two of state begins at 8 a.m.