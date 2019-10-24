Fort Hays State Athletics will welcome seven new members into the Tiger Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. The inductees include Marvin Andrews (men's basketball), Kent Bauer (men's track and field), Chris (Biser) Drea (women's basketball), Bill Hall (baseball), Jack Harms (men's cross country/track and field), Maddie Holub (softball), and Kelly (Skidmore) Gunning (volleyball). The induction ceremony will take place the morning of October 26 at the Memorial Union Ballroom on the campus of Fort Hays State University at 9:30 am. The inductees will be recognized at halftime of the football game vs. Nebraska-Kearney at 2:00 pm.

Maddie Holub (Softball, 2010-13)

A native of Hays, Maddie Holub, is the most decorated player in Fort Hays State Softball history, playing from 2010-2013. At the end of her career in 2013, Holub owned 34 FHSU records (19 pitching, 15 offensive) — career, single-season, and single-game combined, and still owns the majority of those records today. Holub was an NFCA and Daktronics All-America First Team selection in her senior year of 2013, as one of the most dominant players in the nation both in the pitching circle and offensively.

For pitching, she finished the year with a 29-4 record, a 1.03 ERA, 26 complete games, 13 shutouts, and 345 strikeouts in 224 innings pitched. She threw six no-hitters that season, including back-to-back perfect games, the first player ever throw perfect games in consecutive starts at any NCAA level. Offensively, she finished with a .426 batting average, 32 extra-base hits (including 19 home runs), 56 RBIs, 62 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases.

For her efforts in 2013, Holub was named both the MIAA Player and Pitcher of the Year, the first player in conference history to earn both in the same year. She was a three-time all-region selection and four-time All-MIAA selection. She threw seven career no-hitters individually and had a hand in a combined no-hitter.

For her career, Holub had a 1.97 ERA with 77 wins, 93 complete games, 25 shutouts, 974 strikeouts, and seven saves in the pitching circle, while posting a .372 batting average with 255 hits, 46 home runs, 42 doubles, 7 triples, 160 RBIs, 183 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases.

She was also solid in the classroom, earning CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. Holub went on to play professionally in Italy and in her first game, threw a perfect game in a six-inning contest. Holub went on to throw another no-hitter later that year and finished the season with a 0.78 ERA for Labadini Collecchio. Holub has gone on to a successful coaching career in softball beyond her playing days at FHSU, earning NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year for NCAA Division II at St. Leo (Fla.) University in 2015 and helping the team to a regional championship and NCAA Division II World Series appearance in 2018. She coached four years at St. Leo before taking the pitching coach position at Marshall University, where she currently coaches today.

Bill Hall (Baseball, 1974-76)

A native of Hays, Bill Hall played baseball two years at Fort Hays State from 1973-1974 as a right fielder. He was a two-time all-conference and All-District 10 performer, while claiming All-America honors as a senior in 1974. He led FHSU in batting average as a junior in 1973 at .350, while recording 8 doubles, 1 home run, and 26 RBIs, earning all-conference first team and all-district honorable mention.

As a senior in 1974, Hall produced a .316 batting average with 16 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 35 runs scored. He earned All-District 10, All-Area 3, and All-America honors that season. Hall helped the Tigers to an NAIA National Tournament Appearances both years, including an appearance at the championship site in 1974 after the team was champions of Area 3. Hall now resides in Missoula, Montana, where he is a General Agent Manager for Old American Insurance.

Marvin Andrews (Men's Basketball, 1951-55) Posthumous

Marvin Andrews, a native of Formoso, Kansas, is one of 20 players in FHSU men's basketball history to score over 1,000 points in his career. Playing from 1951 to 1955, Andrews was a three-time All-CIC selection for the Tigers, earning second-team honors as a sophomore, and first-team honors as a junior and senior. He and teammate Merlyn "Bud" Moeckel were the first two Tigers to reach 1,000 points in a career, occurring during the 1955 season.

Andrews transferred to Fort Hays State from Kansas State University after his first semester of college and played for the Tigers in the second semester of his freshman year. He broke the single-season FHSU scoring record as a junior with 357 points, averaging 17.0 points per game over a 21-game season. He broke his own single-season scoring record as a senior in 1955 with 374 points, averaging 18.7 points per game over a 20-game season.

Andrews finished with 1,054 points in his three and a half-year career at FHSU, averaging 14.4 points per game in 73 games played. Andrews held the school's career scoring record for nine years until Sam McDowell passed the mark in 1964, reaching 1,220 points.

Beyond his days at FHSU, Andrews taught and coached for one year and then was drafted to the U.S. Army. While in the Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma he played basketball in the Special Services. His team won the Fourth Army Championship and participated in the All-Army Tournament at Port Monmouth, New Jersey. After his years in the service, Andrews returned to coaching and teaching. He finished a master's degree in 1968 and then went on to serve as a junior high school principal in Cheney, Kansas until his death in 1980.

Kent Bauer (Track and Field, 1959-62)

Kent Bauer, a native of Radium, Kansas, was a member of the FHSU Track and Field squad for four years from 1959 to 1962. Bauer was the NAIA National Champion in the pole vault as a senior in 1962, clearing a height of 14 feet, 1 inch.

Bauer was a two-time All-America performer at Fort Hays State, also finishing third in the nation as a freshman in 1959. He was the CIC Champion in the pole vault his final two years as a Tiger. He set the school record at the time in 1962 at 14-feet, 6.5-inches by tying for first at the Missouri Valley AAU meet. Bauer was a recipient of the FHSU Busch Gross Award. Upon graduation from Fort Hays State University and then Wichita State University, Bauer worked as an aircraft engineer and was named Boeing Wichita Engineer of the Year. He still resides in Wichita, Kansas today.

Chris (Biser) Drea (Women's Basketball, 1986-90)

A native of Plain, Wisconsin, Chris Biser was a three-time All-CSIC performer in women's basketball, playing from 1986 to 1990. She set the FHSU Women's Basketball career rebounding record for the program with 901 in 1990, only to be topped a year later when Annette Wiles pushed the record to 961 and then eventually Kate Lehman set a new record of 1,109 in 2015. Biser is one of 20 1,000-point scorers in the program's history, ranking ninth on the all-time scoring list with 1,321 points, but ranked third on the list at the end of her career. She ranks seventh on the all-time list at FHSU in field goals made with 548 and seventh in blocked shots with 64. She led the team in rebounding three of four years, including an impressive 10.0 rebounds per game as a freshman in 1986-87.

She averaged 7.5 per game as a junior and 8.0 per game as a senior to lead the squad. In 1989-90, Biser was an All-District 10 selection and would have easily been an all-conference performer for a fourth straight year, but FHSU did not have a conference that season in its transition from the CSIC to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Beyond her days at FHSU, Biser went on to have a successful coaching career of over 25 years, earning college and high school conference coach of the year honors in her home state of Wisconsin. Currently, she serves as the Director of Community Relations and Marketing at The Richland Hospital in Richland Center, Wisconsin, but resides in her hometown of Plain, Wisconsin.

Jack Harms (Cross Country/Track and Field, 1963-66)

A native of Ellinwood, Kansas, Jack Harms competed for the FHSU cross country and track and field squads from 1963 to 1966. Harms was the NAIA indoor national champion in the 880-yard run in 1966 in a time of 1:55.9. He finished third in the event at nationals during the outdoor season, earning All-America honors for both indoor and outdoor that year. He helped the team to an outdoor conference championship that year, while finishing second at indoor nationals and third at outdoor nationals.

Overall, Harms was a four-time All-America performer in track and field and was a member of the FHSU national champion cross country teams in 1963 and 1965. Harms was a member of the mile relay team that placed second nationally in 1965, and a member of the two-mile relay team that placed third nationally during the indoor season of 1966. Along with being part of two national championship teams, he also helped cross country to a second-place finish at nationals in 1964 and a pair of conference championships in his time wearing the black and gold. Now living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Harms is retired from the British Petroleum Controller's Department and he also worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers and the IBM Global Business Group earlier in his career.

Kelly (Skidmore) Gunning (Volleyball, 2002-05)

A native of Aurora, Colorado, Kelly Skidmore played volleyball at Fort Hays State from 2002 to 2005. Skidmore was a two-time All-America selection for the Tiger Volleyball team as a libero. The defensive specialist earned third team honors as a junior in 2004 and second team honors as a senior in 2005, while earning All-Region and All-RMAC First Team honors each year. She was the RMAC Defensive Player of the Year three times from 2003 to 2005.

Skidmore owns the FHSU career record for digs at 2,421, the only player in the program's NCAA Division II history with at least 2,000. She averaged 5.17 digs per set in her career, the only player in the program's Division II history with an average of 5.0 or better. With 777 digs in 2005 (6.64 per set) and 756 in 2004 (6.15 per set), she owns the two-highest dig totals for a season in the rally scoring era at FHSU. She helped the team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2003 and 2004. The 2004 team was the most successful in program history, reaching the finals of the NCAA Regional (round of 16), finishing at 31-5 overall. Skidmore now lives in Parker, Colorado with her husband and two children.