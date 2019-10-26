Senior running back Cooper Chard, who had 406 yards on the ground for the season going into Friday night’s game against Hays High, rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns as Salina Central pulled away in the second half for a 35-3 win at Lewis Field Stadium.

Hays High (3-5) could not capitalize on scoring opportunities in the first half but still trailed just 14-3 going into halftime. Penalties and turnovers hurt the Indians in the second half, and the Mustangs churned out big chunks of yards with Chard’s big night.

Salina Central senior quarterback Jackson Kavanagh left the game after the Mustangs’ first series with an injury to his throwing shoulder. He was replaced by his younger brother, sophomore Parker Kavanagh, who tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to senior wide receiver Logan Heigele in the second quarter to give Salina Central (5-3) a 14-3 lead.

Hays High sophomore quarterback Dylan Dreiling threw three interceptions in the second half, including one returned 15 yards for a TD by junior defensive back Dakota Hogan. Senior Hayden Brown’s 150 yards rushing led the Indians on Senior Night. Hays High’s lone score came in the first quarter on a 32-yard field goal by senior Matt Goodale.

The Indians are the No. 10 seed in the Class 5A west playoff bracket and will travel to No. 7-seeded Goddard-Eisenhower in the first round next week.