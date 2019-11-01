PRATT - The last time Garden City and Pratt played a little more than a month ago, the Broncbusters held on for a thrilling, five-set victory. Well, their fortunes changed on Sunday.

The Beavers evened the season series with a three-set 22-25, 19-25, 20-25 victory over Garden City.

"We were simply not ready to play, mentally today," GCCC Head Coach Patrick Hiltz said. "We didn't pay attention to detail. We have to let go of our egos and allow the team to be most important."

The Broncbusters never found any rhythm, falling behind early in the first set. From that point on, Garden City never recovered.

Alexandra Jackson had a strong showing in the losing effort, recording 19 digs for Garden City, who lost for the third time in their last four matches. Katie McHugh added 31 assists, and Angel Sherman had 10 kills.

Garden City hosts Colby at 6:30 p.m. today.