MADISON, S.D. – The McPherson College women's basketball team wrapped up the short non-conference portion of their schedule with a 95-83 loss on the road against the Dakota State University Trojans.

Despite a career high 28 points from Brittany Roberts, the Bulldogs couldn't stop a Trojan offense that 46 percent from the floor, and 44 percent from behind the three point arc. The Bulldog offense scored 83 points on a decent afternoon shooting from the floor, but they hurt themselves with 25 turnovers, which the Trojans turned into 30 points on the other end of the floor.

The Trojans had a big opening quarter, and led by eight at the first break, 29-21. In the second quarter the Bulldogs found their rhythm, and outscored the home team 22-13 and took a one point lead, 43-42 into the halftime.

Out of the break, the Trojans got off to another hot start, and retook the lead 70-63, heading into the final 10 minutes of action. Unfortunately, the Mac ladies were unable to replicate their second quarter performance, and the Trojans were able to extend their lead to 12 points as the final horn sounded. Roberts' 28 points led all scorers, but she was just one of two Bulldogs to score in double figures, while the Trojans had four players with at least 10 points. Kenajah Upchurch, was the other Bulldog in double figures with 11 points.

"Too many defensive mistakes is how I sum up the game", Bulldog coach Josh Nichols said. "When we score 83 points that should be enough to win the game. Brittany had another monster game proud of her effort today. Haley continues to give us excellent minutes off the bench, and Upchurch had a breakout game as well. We just have to be better defensively at the end of day."

The loss, drops the Bulldogs to 4-2 on the season. They will be back on the hardwood on Wednesday when they open up KCAC play on the road against the Bethany College Swedes. Tipoff in Hahn Gymnasium is scheduled for 6 p.m.