RILEY — Riley County has turned in a number of strong defensive performance during Steve Wagner’s 36 years as head coach.

But Wagner was hard-pressed to recall one that was better than what the Falcons turned in Friday night in the Class 2A playoffs.

Facing a Silver Lake team that came into the game averaging 50.4 points per game, Riley County clamped down on its Mid-East League rivals in a big way. The Faldcon defense set the tone with an early pick-six and made the final statement with a late interception that sealed a hard-fought 14-7 victory over the Eagles.

“It’s a good time of year for us to be getting better defensively,” Wagner said. “It’s definitely one of our better ones. Our defensive coaches really have our guys ready. They prepare hard and put a lot of effort in and so do the kids. They put the work in and we tell them we need to earn it. I think we earned it tonight.”

Riley County (9-2) ended Silver Lake’s undefeated season for the second straight year in the 2A quarterfinals after not having beaten the Eagles since 1996. The victory sent the Falcons to the semifinals for the second straight year where they will take on Nemaha Central (9-2), a 44-28 winner over previously unbeaten Humboldt.

Last year, it took a near-miraculous comeback for the Falcons to pull off a 40-34 overtime victory over the Eagles, ending a 24-game losing streak. This time around, it was Silver Lake needing a comeback.

But Riley County wouldn’t allow it.

The Falcon defense bent plenty as Silver Lake actually out-gained Riley County 245-166. But when Riley County needed to come up with a stop, it did.

Silver Lake had four possessions in the second half and just one reached Falcon territory, getting to the 28 early in the fourth quarter. But after a penalty set the Eagles back, Jack White sacked Eagle quarterback Cody Hay for a 5-yard loss and after an incomplete pass the Eagles punted, pinning the Falcons at their own 4.

Leading into the game, Wagner talked about the confidence his team gained in last year’s victory over the Eagles. On the Falcons’ drive from their 4, it showed.

Facing a third-and-8 from their own 6, Avrey Brokenicky went around the left end for a 20-yard run for a first down and the Falcons kept the momentum going, driving to midfield.

The drive didn’t end with a score, but it turned the field position and when Riley County punted it away, Silver Lake took over at its own 10 with 2:42 to play.

“It was basically playing downhill with blocks and seeing what we could get,” Brokenicky said. “We got a pretty good play for a first down. ... We kept our cool and got our business done.”

Silver Lake converted a third-and-15 from its own 5 to get a first down, but two plays later, Trey Harmison picked off Hay and returned it to the Eagle 2. With Silver Lake out of timeouts, Riley County elected to take a knee for the final three plays to seal the win.

“That was the play of the game,” Wagner said of Harmison’s pick.

If that wasn’t, Brokenicky’s interception to start the game was. Three plays into the game, Brokenicky broke on a Hay pass, snagged it at the 47 and returned it for a pick-six touchdown.

“It saw it as a tone-setter,” Brokenicky said.

Silver Lake did immediately answer as Hay hit Gannon Remer with a 64-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-7. But Silver Lake couldn’t find the end zone again and the three turnovers the Eagles committed were ultimately their downfall.

“Offensively, we were just out of sync a little bit,” Silver Lake coach C.J. Hamilton said. “We weren’t in the rhythm of the game and we were trying to make too many plays instead of just making the simple play.

“Credit to them, they made the plays and we didn’t.”

Brokenicky’s 8-yard run early in the third quarter broke the tie and Riley County’s defense made it hold up.

RILEY COUNTY 14, SILVER LAKE 7

Silver Lake;7;0;0;0;—;7

Riley County;7;0;7;0;—;7

Riley County — Brokenicky 47 interception return (Abernathy kick)

Silver Lake — Ga. Remer 64 pass from Hay (Klein kick)

Riley County — Brokenicky 8 run (Abernathy kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Silver Lake: Renfro 5-19, Hay 9-46, Ga. Remer 2-7, Redmond 7-22. Riley County: Barnes 18-87, G. Harmison 8-7, T. Harmison 3-8, Brokenicky 7-28.

Passing — Silver Lake: Hay 10-27-3, 151 yards. Riley County: G. Harmison 4-10-0, 36 yards.

Receiving — Silver Lake: Ga. Remer 3-81, Boyden 3-56, Renfro 1-3, Koelzer 1-8, Ky. Kaniper 2-9. Riley County: Brokenicky 3-28, T. Harmison 1-8.