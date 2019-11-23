DERBY — Ky Thomas stayed on the field long after Topeka High’s season-ending loss to Derby on Friday night, visiting with all who came his way.

The Trojans’ standout running back had energy to burn, an amazing feat considering the 49 rushing attempts and 366 yards he accumulated against the reigning Class 6A champion.

“It was a hard-nosed game,” Thomas said after Derby eliminated the Trojans 63-35 to advance to the 6A championship game for the fifth consecutive season. “They usually hop on people early, and when they get going, it’s really scary. We just tried to keep our composure.”

Thomas, the Minnesota-bound senior, delivered an individual performance worthy of accolades. His prep swansong put him at 3,009 rushing yards for the season and 7,703 for his career, anchoring him at No. 2 in Kansas history behind former Wichita Collegiate standout DeAngelo Evans.

But it couldn’t prevent Derby, 6A’s highest-scoring team, from extending its winning streak to 25 games. Derby (12-0) got a 69-yard return from Terry Ginyard on the opening kickoff to set up a touchdown four plays later. And when Derby linebacker swiped Trojan quarterback Da’Vonshai Harden’s first passing attempt and returned it 38 yards, the Panthers led 14-0 less than four minutes into the game.

“The game couldn’t have started any worse,” said Topeka High coach Walt Alexander, whose team finished 10-2. “We kind of healed our wounds after that, and the way we played offensively for three quarters is what the game plan was. Derby is just so good offensively.”

The Panthers proved that time after time, scoring touchdowns on their first eight possessions. Junior quarterback Lem Wash, filling in for the injured Grant Adler, ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 108 yards and two scores.

“I’m just proud of the way we started off,” said Wash, whose 77-yard scoring dash was part of Derby’s 28-point first quarter. “Our defense has picked us up so much this year. It was good to be able to do something for them.”

Derby had its hands full with Thomas, who ran for 198 yards in the first half, including a 44-yarder that set up his first touchdown three plays later. Thomas finished with three scoring runs, including an 18-yard run in the third quarter that featured a nifty jump cut.

But when Topeka High found the end zone, Derby often countered quickly. The Panthers rolled up 495 yards of offense, including 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns from running back Tre Washington.

“You just have to give them credit,” Alexander said. “Washington and Wash are so talented, they make everyone look silly. They’re really, really good.”

Thomas accounted for all but two of Topeka High’s 368 rushing yards. Harden completed 13 of 20 passes for 89 yards, including touchdowns to Kaden Smith and Geivonnii Williams. But the Trojans never were within striking distance like they were in last season’s 6A quarterfinals, when Derby pulled away for a 38-7 victory after leading by three points at halftime.

While the Panthers move on to face Olathe North, a 28-7 semifinal winner over Blue Valley, in next Saturday’s championship game in Emporia, Topeka High was left with a single-season school record for victories and memories of individual standouts like Thomas and Harden.

“Harden was a difference-maker for us this year and a guy like Williams developed into a really good receiver,” Alexander said. “And Ky, you know, I can’t even explain it. He’s just a tremendous football player.

“They don’t come around like that very often. I’ve been with him so long, I don’t see him like the media sees him. He just did what we’ve come to expect from him tonight.”

DERBY 63, TOPEKA HIGH 35

Topeka High (10-2) 0 14 14 7 — 35

Derby (12-0) 28 21 7 7 — 63

D — Walker 13 pass from Wash (Simons kick)

D — Hileman 38 interception return (Simons kick)

D — Wash 77 run (Simons kick)

D — Washington 9 run (Simons kick)

TH — K. Thomas 1 run (T. Thomas kick)

D — Wash 3 run (Simons kick)

D — Wash 21 run (Simons kick)

TH — Smith 13 pass from Harden (T. Thomas kick)

D — Larson 36 pass from Wash (Simons kick)

TH — Smith 9 pass from Harden (T. Thomas kick)

D — Wash 6 run (Simons kick)

TH — K. Thomas 18 run (T. Thomas kick)

D — Washington 4 run (Simons kick)

TH — K. Thomas 20 run (T. Thomas kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Topeka High: K. Thomas 49-366, Harden 10-2. Derby: Wash 12-192, Washington 20-155, Edwards 5-35, Liston 1-3.

PASSING — Topeka High: Harden 13-20-1, 89 yards. Derby: Wash 5-5-0, 108; Liston 1-1-0, 2.

RECEIVING — Topeka High: Smith 6-43, Williams 4-29, James 1-9, K. Thomas 2-8. Derby: Walker 3-51, Larson 2-38, Liston 1-11.

PUNTING — Topeka High: K. Thomas 2-31.5. Derby: None.