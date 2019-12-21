Aubrie Kierscht had some confidence in herself entering the fourth quarter of Salina Central's contest with Salina South on Friday night.

The Mustangs led by seven points entering the period, with the Cougars looking to make a comeback on their home floor.

After South freshman Acacia Weis missed two free throws, Kierscht made the Cougars pay. She made a 3-pointer, followed by a steal and a transition triple to put the Mustangs up 38-25, a double digit lead they didn't give up in a 48-33 victory over their crosstown rivals.

"I missed some shots, but my teammates found me," said Kierscht, who finished the game with 20 points. "They trust me to knock down those big shots."

Central, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, heads into the Christmas Break with a 4-0 record and a 1-0 mark in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League play, while South dropped to 3-2 and 2-1 in AVCTL play.

"We knew that this (game) was going to be a battle," Central coach Chris Fear said. "They were super confident about the game, and they should’ve been. They’ve been playing really well. We knew it was going to be a battle coming over here.

"I thought we handled ourselves well."

The Mustangs jumped out to a 5-0, all by Kierscht, with South scoring the next four points, but Central led 9-5 after the first quarter.

Central extended its lead to as many as nine in the period, with the Cougars pulling within four, but the Mustangs managed to double them up 22-11 at halftime.

"In the first half, I thought we were timid," South coach Ryan Stuart said. They did a good job of guarding us, but at the same time, I didn’t think we weren’t looking to attack like we have so far this year.

"We passed up some shots.”

After trailing by as many as 13 in the third quarter, South made a charge but outscoring Central, 14-10, in the period, and found themselves back within striking distance.

But, the Cougars could not defend Kierscht like they needed into in the final eight minutes.

"That was definitely the dagger for us," Stuart said.



Central shot 31 percent from the field, but managed to grab 50 rebounds with sophomore Chaliscia Samilton hauling in 14.

"You’ve got to find other ways to win," Fear said. "I thought in the first half we defended well, maybe not so much in the second half. We did not give up many offensive rebounds, and I think we went up and got some extra possessions. That was enormous in the game.”

Central's goal of being 4-0 was accomplished, but things don't get any easier into the 2020 portion of its schedule. The Mustangs open up the new year on Jan. 7 at Derby.

"We’re certainly confident in our play," Kierscht said. "We’re excited to play some tough teams down the stretch like Derby. Just being confident going into that game is huge.

"I think we’ve got a shot. We’re ready to play them, and we’re excited."

South was led by seniors Lauren Raubenstine and Victoria Maxton, who each had seven points.

The Cougars open the 2020 portion of their schedule on Jan. 7 when they travel to Maize South.

Stuart said this is the perfect time for the Cougars to catch a break and get healthy.

"I think most teams around the state probably have some illnesses that they’re dealing with," he said. "I thought the whole team gutted it out. I can’t wait to get back to work with this team.

"I think this team has so much potential.”