Washburn women's basketball coach Ron McHenry is happy his Ichabods got the opportunity to go home for the Christmas holidays before returning to practice Monday.

But the way the Ichabods were playing prior to a 10-day break, McHenry was a little reluctant to take the time off.

"I wish we could have kept playing,'' said McHenry, whose 6-4 Ichabods will return to action Tuesday for a 2 p.m. non-league New Year's Eve contest against 2-12 Saint Mary of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. "I really felt good about the way we were playing.''

Fighting a three-game losing streak after a Dec. 5 MIAA road loss at Pittsburg State, Washburn has reversed its fortunes with three straight victories.

The Ichabods began their current win streak with an 83-76 conference win at Missouri Southern and then played their best basketball of the season in the Cruzin' Classic at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Washburn knocked off then-No. 6 ranked Saint Anselm College, 91-86, and followed that with a 74-69 win over Harding.

Senior point guard Reagan Phelan scored 25 points and dished out 10 assists Saint Anselm, while senior Alexis McAfee, a Sabetha product, scored a season-best 22 points against Harding. Senior Hayley Thompson (Holton) scored a career-high 12 against Saint Anselm.



"We beat two really good teams in Florida,'' McHenry said. "We played two teams where we had to shoot the ball well and play well to beat them and we did that.''

Now the key is to maintain that level of play against Saint Mary and beyond.

Tuesday's game, the Ichabods' final non-conference game of the regular season, begins a four-game home stand. Rival Emporia State visits Lee Arena on Saturday for a women's/men's MIAA doubleheader while WU will host Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri next Thursday and Saturday.

"We'll have to step up our conditioning coming off the break, but from what I saw this morning, we'll be OK,'' McHenry said Monday. "It will be a grind from here on out, but I feel pretty good about where we are right now.''

Phelan leads the team with a 16-point average while junior Hunter Bentley (13.2) and senior Shelby Piggie (13.0) are also averaging double figures.

Saint Mary (Leavenworth) will play Tuesday's game as an exhibition. The Spires enter the contest in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

The Spires have been off since a 63-58 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan on Dec. 14.



Danielle Cassady averages a team-high 12.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Spires, while Macy Walker averages 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.