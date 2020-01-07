The Fort Hays State men remained winless in the MIAA, suffering a 79-68 loss to Pittsburg State on Monday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The score was locked at 52 with 10:25 left the Gorillas took control with a 10-0 run.

Fort Hays was within four points with three minutes remaining but Pittsburg State scored the next five points and never let FHSU closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The Tigers (6-6, 0-4 MIAA) struggled to get key defensive stops against the Gorillas, who went 29 of 50 from the field for 58 percent. The Tigers went 26 of 56 from the field (44 percent). Pitt State went 11 of 21 from 3-point range while Fort Hays was 5 of 22, going 0 for 6 from behind the arc in the final 10 minutes. The Tigers also struggled from the foul line, going 11 of 20.

Pittsburg State placed five in double figures — Jah-Kobe Wormack (18), A.J. Walker (15), Ray Eliott (12), Dejon Waters Jr. (12), Christian Edmondson (12) and Antonio Givens Jr. (10).

Jared Vitztum led the Tigers with 17 points while Nyjee Wright added 13 and Devin Davis 11.

The Gorillas notched their first conference win, improving to 5-8 overall and 1-3 in the MIAA.

The Tigers will head back on the road, facing Northeastern State on Thursday and Rogers State on Saturday.

Check hdnews.net and Wednesday's print edition for more on the game.