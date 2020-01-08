Aided by clutch plays from Jackson Schulte and Ryan Stoecklein in the final minute, the Thomas More Prep-Marian boys pulled out a 55-51 win over Ellis on Tuesday at Al Billinger Field House.

Ellis grabbed a 51-50 lead with a minute left on Daniel Eck's 3-pointer, but Schulte answered with a mid-range jumper to put the Monarchs back in front.

After an Ellis turnover, Stoecklein was fouled with 10.1 seconds left. The senior made the first free throw and missed the second, but alertly followed the shot and was fouled while grabbing the offensive rebound with 8.9 seconds left.

Stoecklein then hit both free throws to make it a four-point game and help clinch the win.

TMP moved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Mid-Continent League play while the Railers dropped to 5-2 and 1-1 in the MCL.

Schulte paced the Monarchs with 17 while Carson Jacobs finished with 14. Stoecklein chipped in 10.

Zachary Eck paced Ellis with 16 points while Brady Frickey added 15 and Daniel Eck had 12.

