The Fort Hays State men used a stout defensive effort to earn their first MIAA victory and snap a four-game skid, picking up a 56-46 win over Emporia State on Wednesday night in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigers and Hornets were locked at 22 at halftime but Fort Hays opened the second half on a 10-0 run to take control. ESU trimmed the lead to three with eight minutes left but Fort Hays answered with another 10-0 run.

Nyjee Wright later helped put the game of reach with back-to-back 3s to restore a 13-point lead with 3:43 left.

Both teams struggled from the field, with FHSU shooting 33.9 percent and ESU 32.7 percent. Emporia committed 14 turnovers while Fort Hays State had just five.

"We were telling ourselves all week in practice and all throughout the game, just keep locking in and keep playing defense, and if we get stops it's going to translate to offense," FHSU junior forward Jared Vitztum said.

The Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and 1-6 in MIAA play.

"We needed to find a way to win," FHSU coach Mark Johnson said. "It was kind of like we talked about, 'Enough was enough, man. We got to win this game no matter how we play.'

"I was proud of our guys. I thought we guarded for 40 minutes, the whole way through."

Vitztum paced Fort Hays with 17 points and eight rebounds. Wright scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

