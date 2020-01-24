The Hays High boys basketball team opened the Orange and Black Classic with a 64-44 win over Scott City on Thursday in Colby, notching its sixth straight win.

Jace Linenberger led Hays with 21 points while Dylan Ruder added 10.

The Indian boys advanced to the tournament semifinals to face Beloit at the Colby Community Building at 4:45 on Friday.

On the girls side, Hays High took a 56-35 loss to Scott City in the first round of the Orange and Black Classic.

Aleyia Ruder led the Indians with 10.

The Hays High girls will face Topeka-Highland Park at 3 p.m. Friday at Colby High School.

Ellis girls edge TMP

The Ellis girls beat TMP-Marian for the second time this season, earning a 63-59 victory over the Monarchs on Thursday in Stockton in the consolation bracket of the Mid-Continent League Tournament.

TMP will close out the tournament against Norton on Saturday in Plainville.