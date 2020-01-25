It’s mid-season tournament week for many area high schools this past week, while others will play in tournaments in the coming week. Some of this week’s competitions finished on Friday, while others played their championships on Saturday.

Hugoton girls 48, Lyons 34

Hugoton High School’s girls basketball team claimed the championship title of the Sterling Invitational Friday with a 48-34 win over Lyons.

McKenna Hamlin led all scorers with 13 points while the Eagles’ Ginna Vos had 12 and Mikyn Hamlin added 11 points toward the victory.

Lyons held its only lead of the game by five midway through the first quarter, but the Eagles bounced back and finished a run to take a 16-9 lead at the end of the quarter.

Hugoton never looked back from that point and led throughout the rest of the game. the Eagles biggest lead of the game came with 1:46 led in the third, leading by 17. HHS’ defense held Lyons to less than 10 points in each of the quarters of the game.

Kristina Head and Dani Stover each had eight points for the Lions.

Hugoton 16-9-15-8 - 48

Lyons 9-8-9-8 - 34

Garden City boys 59, Shawnee Mission East 82

Preston Reynolds led all scorers with 20 points and Nick Arensberg had 10 to lead Shawnee Mission East to an 82-59 win over Garden City in a semifinal game of the Valley Center January Jams tournament on Friday.

The Buffaloes hit only 20-of-55 shots, 12-of-32 in the two-point range and eight-of-23 on three-pointers for 37.5 percent while SMEHS made 30-of-50 shots to hit for 60 percent of their shots.

Shawnee Mission East led throughout the game, exploding for 30 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The fourth was also GCHS’ best offensive quarter of the game, scoring 21 points.

Luke Tolbert led the scoring for the Buffaloes with 13 points as Isaiah Reyes added 10.

Garden City faced Blue Valley West on Saturday in the third-place game.

Garden City 13-13-13-21 - 59

SMEHS 20-16-16-30 - 82

Hugoton boys 56, Lyons 73

Trey McClure led all scorers with 20 points, Rey Alamos had 19, Connor Minix 14 and Dawson Strover added 11 points to help the Lyons Lions defeat Hugoton, 73-56, Friday for third place in the Sterling Invitational.

The Eagles led by one at the end of the first quarter, 16-15, but were outscored by seven in the second to be down 37-31 going into halftime. The back-and-forth battle had the score tied four times in the game, and featured five lead changes.

Sawyer Harper hit for 17 points to lead the Eagles scoring as Jayce Korf added 12.

Lyons 15-22-14-22 - 73

Hugoton 16-15-10-15 - 56

Lakin boys 68, Syracuse 50

Hunter Davis controlled the game with 28 points, Sevando Gonzalez added 14 and Sonnie Altman chipped in 10 as the Lakin Broncs defeated Syracuse, 68-50, Friday in a Hi-Plains League semifinal game at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The score bounced back and forth in the first half as the Bulldogs had the lead after the first quarter, 15-12, then Lakin grabbed the halftime lead 30-38.

The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game, as the Broncs defense held Syracuse to only eight points, while the Lakin offense rallied for 18 points.

Austin Plunkett led the scoring for Syracuse with 17 points.

Lakin faced Meade in the championship game Saturday night.

Lakin 12-18-17-21 -68

Syracuse 15-13-8-14 - 50

Meade boys 70, Cimarron 61

Grant Gillum had 26 points and Andrew Martin added 15 to lead the Meade Buffaloes to a 70-61 victory over Cimarron in a Hi-Plains League semifinal game at Garden City Community college’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

Both teams started slow in the game, Meade taking a 13-8 advantage in to the second quarter, bu the Buffaloes continued the lead throughout the game, taking a 31-23 lead in to halftime. Cimarron tried for a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Meade, 22-18, but ran out of clock.

Meade faced Lakin in the championship game Saturday night.

Meade 13-18-21-18 - 70

Cimarron 8-15-16-22 - 61

Holcomb boys 45, Hillsboro 40

Jackson Stopped finished with 20 points to lead all scorers and Zephyn Mason added 10 to help the Longhorns defeat Hillsboro 45-40 in a semifinal game of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic Friday.

Holcomb started the game with cold shooting in the first half, scoring only seven and nine points in the first and second quarters respectively. The Trojans took a 20-16 lead in a halftime.

The Longhorns, down by one going in to the fourth quarter, 27-26, mounted a comeback outscoring the Trojans 19-13 in the final period for the win.

Matthew Potucek had 16 points and Broken Ratzlaff had 12 for Hillsboro.

Holcomb faced Hesston for the championship on Saturday. Hesston defeated Riley County 63-46 to advance to the title game.

Holcomb 7-9-10-19 - 45

Hillsboro 11-9-7-13 - 40

Hillsboro 53, Holcomb girls 40

Teegan Werth and Kinsey Kleiner each had 18 points to led Hillsboro to a 53-40 victory over Holcomb Friday in a semifinal game of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

The Trojans led throughout the game, 28-20 at halftime, and as many as 18 in a stretch in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns Madi Ruda led all scorers with 19 points.

Holcomb faced Hesston on Saturday in the third place game.

Holcomb 7-13-8-12 - 40

Hillsboro 12-16-9-16 - 53

Sublette boys 35, Southwestern Heights 49

Demetrio Flores had 15 points to lead Southwestern Heights to a 49-35 win over Sublette Friday in a consolation game of the Hi-Palins League tournament at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The Mustangs led throughout the game, leading 26-19 at the half. Sublette was held to 10-points of less in each of the quarters by Southwestern Heights defense.

Dylan Watson was the leading scorer for the Larks with 12 points.

The Mustangs faced Elkhart for fifth place on Saturday.

Sublette 9-10-8-8 - 35

SW Heights 13-13-13-10 - 49

Elkhart boys 66, Stanton County 58

Jaxon Hastings scored 21 points and Oakley Hastings added 19 to lead Elkhart to a 66-58 win Friday in a Hi-Plains League tournament consolation game at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

Elkhart jumped out to a one point lead after after the first quarter, 11-10, but the Trojans came back in the second to take a 27-26 advantage in to locker room. Stanton County held a one point lead going in to the fourth quarter, 40-39, but a 27-point performance in the fourth by the Wildcats sealed the win.

Stanton County’s Chris Garcia had 22 points to lead all scorers and Jareth Carrasco added 10.

The Wildcats faced Southwestern Heights for fifth place on Saturday, while the Trojans faced Sublette for seventh.

Elkhart 11-15-13-27 - 66

Stanton County 10-17-13-18 - 58

Dighton girls 47, Atwood 63

Sadie Sramek scored 17 points to led all scorers, Krisien Buckman had 14 and Abby Singhatch added 10 to help Atwood with a win over Dighton in the Northwest Kansas League tournament at Dighton.

Atwood led throughout the game, 29-21 at the half, and used a 19-9 fourth quarter to seal the win.

Traci Cramer led the Hornets with 16 points and Allie vonLenrod added 11 points.

Dighton 6-15-17-9 - 47

Atwood 15-14-15-19 - 63