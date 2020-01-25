BASEHOR — Clamping down defensively after intermission, Washburn Rural's boys pulled away to a 47-27 victory against Holton on Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational.

Rural led just 21-19 at halftime, but the Junior Blues limited Holton to only two points in the third quarter and eight points for the entire second half.

Rural (8-2), which opened the Basehor-Invitational tournament with a 57-45 loss to Ottawa, advances to a fifth-place game against St. Joseph (Mo.) Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Getting a balanced offensive effort, the Junior Blues outscored the Wildcats 10-2 in the third period and 16-6 in the fourth. Josh Williams scored five of his eight points in the final half, and Jack Bachelor and Quincey Kidd both scored all five of their points after intermission.

On a day when leading Rural scorers Joe Berry and Jack Hutchinson were held to a combined nine points, Noah Krueger buried four 3-pointers to lead the Junior Blues with 12 points.

Kale Purcell scored a game-high 13 for Holton.

WASHBURN RURAL 47, HOLTON 27

Holton;7;12;2;6;—;27

Washburn Rural;13;8;10;16;—;47

Holton — Mulroy 0 2-2 2, Ka. Purcell 5 1-1 13, Mulroy 0 1-2 1, Bontrager 1 0-0 2, Lierz 2 0-0 5, Prine 1 0-0 2, Woltje 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-5 27.

Washburn Rural — Bachelor 2 1-1 5, Williams 2 3-3 8, Berry 1 3-4 5, Taggart 1 0-0 2, Hutchinson 2 0-0 4, Krueger 4 0-0 12, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Kidd 2 0-0 5, Howard 1 0-0 5. Totals 17 7-8 47.

3-point goals — Holton 3 (Ka. Purcell 2, Lierz 1), Washburn Rural 6 (Krueger 4, Williams 1, Kidd 1). Total fouls — Holton 11, Washburn Rural 12.