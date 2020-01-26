For Dillon Dunn, this weekend’s Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic was a chance to cross an item off his high school wrestling bucket list and earn some redemption in the process.
In the same tournament last year, the WaKeeney-Trego 220-pounder entered as the No. 1 seed but settled for third place after losing in the semifinals.
“It just kind of ate at me all year,” Dunn said. “Coming back this year, I just wanted to get into the finals under the lights and everything and just win it.”
The senior wasn’t going to be denied in his last chance to win the tournament, claiming the 220 title by defeating McPherson’s Mason Thrash in Saturday's final at Hays High.
“I know my teammates have pushed me hard and my coaches have pushed my hard. It’s a big win for me, honestly," Dunn said.
“It definitely crossed one off the bucket list."
Dunn, who improved to 30-1 on the season, controlled the match against Thrash, earning a 6-2 decision.
“Just staying true to my stuff,” Dunn said of the key to the win. “Not forcing anything."
On Friday, Dunn picked up a pin over Pratt’s Mason Meicher, a 9-1 decision over Spring Hill’s Logan Greenhaigh and a 17-0 technical fall over Ellsworth’s Brendan Tripp to punch his ticket to the final.
Dunn said he enjoys seeing some of the top wrestlers from around the state in the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic, which featured 27 schools this year.
“I had a couple buddies from camp that I got to see this week," Dunn said. “It just makes it more fun seeing the bigger schools because you don’t get to see those very often out here in Western Kansas.”
Dunn said the tournament title will be a confidence booster for the rest of the season.
“Plenty of confidence, 100 percent,” Dunn said. “Just ready to go to the regional and state tournament, honestly.”
Dunn was of one of three area wrestlers to make Saturday’s final.
Phillipsburg’s Jacob Sisson (126) and Aaron Lenker (132) both took runner-up in their respective divisions.
Sisson (30-4) dropped a 5-0 decision to Great Bend’s Drew Liles, while Lenker (29-4) took a 4-1 loss to Great Bend’s Carsyn Schooler.
Great Bend was the team champion with 187.5 points, followed by Wichita Kapaun (146.5) and McPherson (146).
Hays High’s Nutting, Robinson earn third
Gavin Nutting and DaVontai Robinson highlighted the Hays High Indians’ showing in their home tournament, taking third in their respective divisions.
Nutting (220 pounds) went 4-0 on Saturday, earning three straight pins before beating Wyatt Glassman in a 10-4 decision in the third-place match.
Robinson (182) won two matches on Saturday, including a 6-0 decision over Dexter Duatel in the third-place match.
Brayden Hines placed sixth for Hays at 120 pounds.
Hays High placed 11th in the team standings.
Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bubba Wright of Kapaun
2nd Place - Quentin Pauda of Ulysses
3rd Place - DJ Knox of Goodland
4th Place - Kaden Spragis of Great Bend
5th Place - Isaac Phimvongsa of Salina Central
6th Place - Austin Armstrong of Larned
1st Place Match
Bubba Wright (Kapaun) 26-0, So. over Quentin Pauda (Ulysses) 20-1, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
DJ Knox (Goodland) 24-2, So. over Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) 23-6, So. (Fall 1:26)
5th Place Match
Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina Central) 20-7, Fr. over Austin Armstrong (Larned) 15-5, So. (Fall 1:32)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Devon Weber of Pratt
2nd Place - Dylan Sheler of Haysville Campus
3rd Place - Avery Wolf of Great Bend
4th Place - Octavio Gonzalez of Goodland
5th Place - Austin Ruda of Kapaun
6th Place - Jarrett Mader of Ellis
1st Place Match
Devon Weber (Pratt) 27-1, Jr. over Dylan Sheler (Haysville Campus) 22-5, So. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 17-9, So. over Octavio Gonzalez (Goodland) 16-7, Fr. (Dec 11-5)
5th Place Match
Austin Ruda (Kapaun) 18-11, So. over Jarrett Mader (Ellis) 16-6, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Silas Pineda of Garden City
2nd Place - Wyatt Weber of Great Bend
3rd Place - Stephan Baldwin of Russell
4th Place - Michael Saenz of Larned
5th Place - Dawson Hogan of Salina Central
6th Place - Braden Hines of Hays
1st Place Match
Silas Pineda (Garden City) 30-8, Sr. over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 20-8, So. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
Stephan Baldwin (Russell) 23-8, Sr. over Michael Saenz (Larned) 11-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Dawson Hogan (Salina Central) 16-8, Fr. over Braden Hines (Hays ) 10-9, So. (Dec 5-3)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Drew Liles of Great Bend
2nd Place - Jacob Sisson of Phillipsburg
3rd Place - Slade Adam of Salina Central
4th Place - Ryan Heiman of Garden City
5th Place - Kaiser Pelland of Pratt
6th Place - Michael Searcy of Spring Hill
1st Place Match
Drew Liles (Great Bend) 27-2, Sr. over Jacob Sisson (Phillipsburg) 27-3, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Slade Adam (Salina Central) 14-4, Jr. over Ryan Heiman (Garden City) 27-10, Fr. (Fall 3:56)
5th Place Match
Kaiser Pelland (Pratt) 19-7, Jr. over Michael Searcy (Spring Hill) 5-5, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carsyn Schooler of Great Bend
2nd Place - Aaron Lenker of Phillipsburg
3rd Place - Koda Dipman of Pratt
4th Place - Joe Walter of Kapaun
5th Place - Sebastian Rodriguez of Garden City
6th Place - Jacob Windholz of Russell
1st Place Match
Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) 25-3, Sr. over Aaron Lenker (Phillipsburg) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Koda Dipman (Pratt) 26-3, So. over Joe Walter (Kapaun) 20-9, Sr. (Fall 2:31)
5th Place Match
Sebastian Rodriguez (Garden City) 23-5, So. over Jacob Windholz (Russell) 24-4, So. (Fall 2:57)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - George Weber of Great Bend
2nd Place - Jacob Holt of Garden City
3rd Place - Landon Crews of McPherson
4th Place - Braydon Lemuz of Larned
5th Place - Eric Cain of Oakley
6th Place - Elix Hernandez of Salina Central
1st Place Match
George Weber (Great Bend) 15-2, Sr. over Jacob Holt (Garden City) 21-2, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Landon Crews (McPherson) 18-6, Sr. over Braydon Lemuz (Larned) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Eric Cain (Oakley) 21-6, Jr. over Elix Hernandez (Salina Central) 6-4, So. (Dec 9-3)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gage Fritz of Great Bend
2nd Place - Rhett Edmonson of McPherson
3rd Place - Kray True of Salina Central
4th Place - Brecken Phipps of Kapaun
5th Place - Samajay Alboyd of Larned
6th Place - Erick Dominguez of Garden City
1st Place Match
Gage Fritz (Great Bend) 29-0, Sr. over Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 21-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Kray True (Salina Central) 22-3, Sr. over Brecken Phipps (Kapaun) 23-6, Sr. (Fall 1:33)
5th Place Match
Samajay Alboyd (Larned) 13-3, Jr. over Erick Dominguez (Garden City) 18-10, So. (SV-1 6-4)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathan Bowen of Haysville Campus
2nd Place - Josh Janas of Garden City
3rd Place - Sam Elliott of Buhler
4th Place - Wyatt Dickie of Spring Hill
5th Place - Hogan Thompson of Pratt
6th Place - Cayman Munson of Salina Central
1st Place Match
Nathan Bowen (Haysville Campus) 24-4, Jr. over Josh Janas (Garden City) 23-7, Jr. (Fall 3:19)
3rd Place Match
Sam Elliott (Buhler) 17-2, So. over Wyatt Dickie (Spring Hill) 19-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Hogan Thompson (Pratt) 21-13, Jr. over Cayman Munson (Salina Central) 21-9, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Matthew Rodriguez of Gypsum-Southeast of Saline
2nd Place - Mason Levin of Goddard-Eisenhower
3rd Place - Konnor Pfeifer of Ellis
4th Place - Jakob Stovall of Spring Hill
5th Place - Ayden Jimenez of Kapaun
6th Place - Cooper Chard of Salina Central
1st Place Match
Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast of Saline) 19-1, So. over Mason Levin (Goddard-Eisenhower) 16-1, So. (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match
Konnor Pfeifer (Ellis) 24-2, Jr. over Jakob Stovall (Spring Hill) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Ayden Jimenez (Kapaun) 23-7, Sr. over Cooper Chard (Salina Central) 29-4, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathan Fury of Kapaun
2nd Place - Alexavier Rodriguez of Garden City
3rd Place - Joshua Ball of Hoisington
4th Place - Jonah Clarke of McPherson
5th Place - Mason Gottchalk of Ellis
6th Place - Scott Heilman of Great Bend
1st Place Match
Nathan Fury (Kapaun) 25-1, Fr. over Alexavier Rodriguez (Garden City) 11-4, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 15-2, Jr. over Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 21-4, Sr. (SV-1 11-9)
5th Place Match
Mason Gottchalk (Ellis) 15-3, So. over Scott Heilman (Great Bend) 24-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kourtney Craig of McPherson
2nd Place - Charlie Frisch of Kapaun
3rd Place - Davontai Robinson of Hays
4th Place - Dexter Duatel of Goodland
5th Place - Iziah Cook of Pratt
6th Place - Aidan Williams of Haysville Campus
1st Place Match
Kourtney Craig (McPherson) 20-5, Sr. over Charlie Frisch (Kapaun) 16-4, Sr. (Fall 1:38)
3rd Place Match
Davontai Robinson (Hays ) 16-4, Sr. over Dexter Duatel (Goodland) 11-5, So. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Iziah Cook (Pratt) 15-11, Jr. over Aidan Williams (Haysville Campus) 14-15, So. (MD 15-7)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wyatt Pedigo of Hoisington
2nd Place - Landon Frantz of McPherson
3rd Place - Sterling Harp of Gypsum-Southeast of Saline
4th Place - Hunter Huber of Pratt
5th Place - Dawson Holub of Goodland
6th Place - Tyler Romero of Ellsworth
1st Place Match
Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 25-0, Sr. over Landon Frantz (McPherson) 24-3, Sr. (Fall 6:00)
3rd Place Match
Sterling Harp (Gypsum-Southeast of Saline) 15-3, Jr. over Hunter Huber (Pratt) 24-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Dawson Holub (Goodland) 22-8, Sr. over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 14-8, Jr. (Fall 1:17)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dillon Dunn of Trego Community
2nd Place - Mason Thrash of McPherson
3rd Place - Gavin Nutting of Hays
4th Place - Wyatt Glassman of Oakley
5th Place - Jace Garrison of Ulysses
6th Place - Brendan Tripp of Ellsworth
1st Place Match
Dillon Dunn (Trego Community ) 26-1, Sr. over Mason Thrash (McPherson) 22-5, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Nutting (Hays ) 20-4, So. over Wyatt Glassman (Oakley) 12-12, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
Jace Garrison (Ulysses) 20-6, Sr. over Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 18-6, Sr. (Fall 2:14)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ayston Perez of Ulysses
2nd Place - Tyler Walford of Ellsworth
3rd Place - Parker Opat of Trego Community
4th Place - Cade Boxberger of Hoisington
5th Place - Kevin Miramontes of Great Bend
6th Place - Jonah Scott of McPherson
1st Place Match
Ayston Perez (Ulysses) 22-1, Sr. over Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 13-3, Sr. (Fall 1:55)
3rd Place Match
Parker Opat (Trego Community ) 23-5, Sr. over Cade Boxberger (Hoisington) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) 19-13, Sr. over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 12-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)