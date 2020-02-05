JOE BERRY, WASHBURN RURAL

A junior, Berry came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points as Washburn Rural's boys improved to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the Centennial League with a 51-44 home win over Seaman.

ELIJAH BROOKS, TOPEKA WEST

Brooks, a sophomore, scored 20 points to lead Topeka West's boys in a 64-57 Centennial League win over Topeka High, with the Chargers improving to 9-3 and 5-2 in the Centennial League.

NiJAREE CANADY, TOPEKA HIGH

Canady, a sophomore, scored 18 points in limited action as Topeka High's girls improved to 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the Centennial League with an 86-27 victory at Topeka West.

DE'ANDRE DURALL, TOPEKA WEST

A senior, Durall came off the bench to score 15 points and went 7 of 9 from the free throw line (4 of 4 in the second half) as Topeka West's boys held off rival Topeka High for a 64-57 Centennial League victory.

ISIAH JOHNSON, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

Johnson, a junior, hit four first-half 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points as Shawnee Heights' boys evened their record at 7-7 with a 50-39 non-league victory at Tonganoxie.

CJ POWELL, HIGHLAND PARK

Powell, a junior, scored 17 points as Highland Park's boys improved to 10-3 and 5-2 in the Centennial League race with a 65-48 home victory over Emporia.

JUAN'TARIO ROBERTS, HIGHLAND PARK

A sophomore, Roberts scored a game-high 21 points as Highland Park's boys improved to 10-3 and 5-2 in the league race with a 65-48 home Centennial League win over Emporia.

KIKI and LILLY SMITH, TOPEKA HIGH

The Smith sisters combined for 38 points in Topeka High's 86-27 Centennial League victory at Topeka West, with freshman Kiki scoring a game-high 21 points and junior Lilly adding 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Kiki Smith had 26 points a night earlier in High's 69-16 non-league win over Ottawa.

KING SUTTON, TOPEKA HIGH

Sutton, a senior, scored 23 points for the second straight night in Topeka High's 64-57 Centennial League boys loss to Topeka West. Sutton also had 23 points in the Trojans' 55-53 win at Manhattan on Monday.

KAM WELLS, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

A senior, Wells scored a game-high 18 points, coming within a point of Tonganoxie's team total, as the Shawnee Heights girls posted a 35-19 road victory to even their record at 6-6.