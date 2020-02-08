NORTON — The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys basketball team saw a 12-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Norton Bluejays on Friday, falling 58-47 at Norton.

Jonah Ruder scored a game-high 25 points for the Bluejays, who improved to 9-5 on the season.

TMP dropped to 12-2 on the season, suffering their first loss since the season opener.

The TMP girls took a 42-35 loss to Norton. The Monarch girls dropped to 5-10 on the season while Norton improved to 8-7.

The Monarchs will look to bounce back next Friday at Phillipsburg.