Area basketball

Garden City boys 63, Ulysses 51

Luke Tolbert had 14 points, Azavier Williams and Caleb Wiese each finished with 13 and Isaac Flores added 11 as Garden City defeated Ulysses 63-51 Thursday at GCHS. The game was a makeup game from a weather cancellation.

The Buffaloes led by seven after the first quarter, 18-11, then slowly extended and held the lead through the rest of the game. The Tigers got within six at the end of the third to narrow the margin, but were outscored by Garden City in the fourth 16-10.

Lance Walker and Aaron Galindo each had 16 points for Ulysses.

Garden City was on the road Friday with a game in Great Bend.

Ulysses;11;18;12;10;—;51

Garden City;18;18;11;16;—;63

Dighton boys 64, Otis-Bison 39

Dighton’s Kaden Bradstreet came up one basket short of matching Otis-Bison’s total score Thursday at Dighton in a makeup game from a previous weather cancellation.

Bradstreet scored 37 points in the game, including 17 field goals, to lead Dighton to a 64-39 victory.

The Hornets led throughout the game, 19-7 after one quarter and 31-14 at the half. Otis-Bison did outscore Dighton in the third, 15-13, but the Hornets bounced back to win the scoring in the fourth 20-10.

Dalton Regan scored 16 points and Peyton Butler added 10 for Otis-Bison.

Otis-Bison;7;7;15;10;—;39

Dighton;19;12;13;20;—;64

Otis-Bison 45, Dighton girls 30

Maddie Wiltse scored 16 points and Cora Anderson added 12 to lead Otis-Bison to a 45-30 victory Thursday at Dighton.

Otis-Bison led 16-11 after the first quarter, then upped the defensive pressure to hold the Hornets to less than 10 points each of the remaining quarters, including only a pair of free throws in the second.

Traci Cramer and Melanie Whipple each had 11 points in the game for Dighton.

Otis-Bison;16;11;10;8;—;45

Dighton;11;2;8;9;—;30