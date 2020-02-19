Basehor-Linwood moved to 15-2 with a 68-48 win against De Soto Tuesday at Basehor-Linwood High School. The Bobcats have won 11-straight games.

The Bobcats were met with resistance from the Wildcats in the first quarter as they struggled to get their offense going. Trailing 11-6 late in the quarter, Chase Torkelson knocked down a three-pointer to cut into the lead but the Wildcats scored again before the quarter ended to lead 13-9.

Carter Bergman drew and offensive foul to open the second quarter and Torkelson nailed two more three-pointers to give him the Bobcats’ last nine points. De Soto kept the deficit under five points for the remainder of the half and trailed 24-22 at the break.

Cory Davila got the scoring started in the second half, then Connor Younger – whose only points came in the opening minute – put up a quick eight points and the Bobcats led 36-27.

Jordan Brown caught fire soon after knocking doing three consecutive three-point shots to give the Bobcats a 20-point lead at 47-27.

Basehor-Linwood took a 51-32 lead into the final frame and closed out the win.

Brown finished with a game-high 20 points, followed by Younger with 14 and Davila with eight.

The Bobcats’ girl’s varsity basketball team defeated De Soto 58-36 to bounce back from their loss at Lansing Friday.

The Lady Bobcats are 11-6 overall this season.

Adell Gore led Basehor-Linwood with 18 points, followed by Riley Tinder and Lucy Lally with 10.

The Bobcats are back in action at home Friday against Turner. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

Lions sweep Pioneers

Lansing boys basketball (11-7) overcame a slow start to earn a season sweep against rival Leavenworth (5-10) with a 54-32 win Tuesday at Lansing High School.

The Lions trailed the Pioneers 8-6 after the first quarter but gained control of the game in the second to lead 26-13 at halftime. Lansing outscored Leavenworth 24-6 to lead 50-23 going into the fourth quarter.

The Lansing girls defeated Leavenworth 51-38 Tuesday to move to 11-7 overall this season. The Lady Pioneers fell to 4-13 overall this season.

Pleasant Ridge splits at home

Pleasant Ridge defeated Silver Lake 58-55 Tuesday at home to move to 10-7 overall this season. Chase Wohlgemuth led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Connor Gibson with 15 and Walker Adams with ten. Justin Johnston and Gavin Van Dyke each scored eight.

The Lady Rams fell to Silver Lake 57-38 Tuesday at home to move to 7-11 overall this season. Kaija Nutsch led the Lady Rams with 15 points followed by Gabbriella Watkins with 12.

Pleasant Ridge is back in action Friday when it hosts Jackson Heights. The girls are scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.