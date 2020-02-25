Area High School regional basketball

Several Class 1A high schools began their post-season play Monday night with regional action beginning.

Dighton girls 54, Pawnee Heights 26

Jessi Whipple led all scorers with 20 points and Traci Cramer added 14 as Dighton defeated Pawnee Heights 54-26 in an opening round regional game Monday at Dighton.

The Hornets used a stiffening defense in the first half to jump out to a lead and never looked back in the game. Dighton held Pawnee Heights scoreless in the first quarter and only allowed nine in the second to take a 28-9 lead in to halftime.

The teams played evenly in the third, each scoring 13 points, but Dighton’s defense held PHHS to four points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Jaden Carlson led the scoring for Pawnee Heights with 15 points.

Pawnee Heights 0-9-13-4 - 26

Dighton 13-15-13-13 - 54

Satanta 69, Rolla boys 34

Angel Manriquez and Edwin Rodriguez each had 12 points to lead Satanta to a home win Monday 69-34 over Rolla.

The Indians were on the mark in the first quarter, scoring 18 points, while holding Rolla to a lone free throw.The teams played fairly even in the second with Satanta taking a 34-16 lead in to the locker room.

Satanta had its best offensive quarter of the game in the third, scoring 24 points. The Indians put the game out of reach in the fourth, with its defense allowing only five points.

The Indians had 16 steals in the game compared to three by Rolla.

Eduardo Quezada led the scoring for Rolla with nine points.

Rolla 1-15-13-5 - 34

Satanta 18-16-24-11 - 69