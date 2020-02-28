PREP BOYS

Class 1A Regionals

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School boys’ basketball team is headed to the finals of the Class 1A regional tournament, stopping Elyria Christian 37-32 Thursday in Goessel.

Goessel led 21-11 at the half and 27-19 after three quarters. The Eagles came back in the fourth quarter.

Nate Zogleman led Goessel with 12 points.

Elyria Christian ends the season 14-7. Goessel is 15-6 and takes on top-seeded Little River (17-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

GOESSEL BOYS 37, ELYRIA CHRISTIAN 32

Ely.Chr.;7;4;8;13;—;32

Goessel;10;11;6;10;—;37

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (14-7) — Aroum 0 0-0 0, 0; Stucky 1 1-2 2, 3; Hobson 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Unruh 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Stome 2 (2) 3-3 3, 13; Anderson 2 1-2 2, 5; Schneider 0 0-0 0, 0; Wiggers 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 6 (5) 5-8 11, 32.

GOESSEL (15-6) — Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 6 0-0 2, 12; Schmidt 1 0-1 3, 2; Hagewood 4 0-0 3, 8; Wiens 0 0-0 2, 0; Lindeman 3 1-2 1, 7; Wuest 3 2-3 2, 8; Duerksen 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 17 3-6 14, 37.

LITTLE RIVER BOYS 75, CENTRE 40

Centre;7;12;16;5;—;40

Little Rv.;18;13;31;13;—;75

CENTRE — Hird 6, Smith 5, Svoboda 2, Stika 10, Methvin 2, Riffel 15.

LITTLE RIVER — Richardson 3, Rolfs 15, Laffert 6, Garrison 44, Konen 7.

Other area scores

GIRLS

Hesston 46, Hesston 27

BOYS

Hesston 62, Pratt 41

Sterling 48, Sedgwick 46