Hays High’s Sarah Zimmerman placed sixth in the 109-pound division in the first-ever Kansas State High School Girls State Wrestling tournament on Thursday at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

Zimmerman opened the day with a 24-second pin of Addison Saporito from Columbus. She was pinned by Anna Cullens from Wellington in the quarterfinals.

Zimmerman went 2-2 in the consolation bracket including a forfeit in the fifth-place match. She finished her freshman season with a 24-10 record.