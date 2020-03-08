The Class 3A State Tournament heads to the Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas on the campus of Hutch CC.

Class 3A will see new champions on both sides as Girard and Royal Valley didn’t make back this season.

Check out the brackets for each below:

Class 3A Boys Bracket

Wednesday, March 11

No. 2 Wichita Collegiate (20-3) vs. No. 7 Colby (16-7), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Beloit (20-3) vs. No. 6 Nemaha Central (17-6), 4:45 p.m.

No. 1 Haven (21-2) vs. St. Marys (13-10), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Galena (18-5) vs. Burlington (18-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Collegiate-Colby winner vs. Beloit-Nemaha Central winner, 4:45 p.m.

Haven-St. Marys winner vs. Galena-Burlington winner, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 2 p.m.

Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.

Class 3A Girls bracket

Thursday, March 12

No. 1 Nemaha Central (23-0) vs. Osage City (13-10), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Phillipsburg (20-3) vs. No. 5 Cheney (20-3), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Frontenac (21-2) vs. No. 7 Jefferson West (15-8), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Halstead (20-3) vs. No. 6 Scott Community (20-3), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Nemaha Central-Osage City winner vs. Phillipsburg-Cheney winner, 3 p.m.

Frontenac-Jefferson West winner vs. Halstead-Scott Community winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 12 p.m.

Championship Game, 4 p.m.