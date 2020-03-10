MCPHERSON VS. BASEHOR-LINWOOD
MCPHERSON
Coach: Chris Strathman
Record: 21-1
Ranking: No. 1 West
How they got here: beat Great Bend 66-24; beat Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62-45
Titles (most recent): 9 (2018)
State appearance: 33rd
State record: 49-26
Points Per Game: 59.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 32.0
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Coach: Jason Tatkenhorst
Record: 16-6
Ranking: No. 3 East
How they got here: beat Highland Park 73-59; beat KC Schlagle 67-55
Titles: 0
State appearance: 6th
State record: 4-5
Points Per Game: 55.0
Points Allowed Per Game: 39.8
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS VS. MAIZE SOUTH
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
Coach: Rick Hetzel
Record: 18-4
Ranking: No. 2 East
How they got here: beat Leavenworth 55-25; beat Shawnee Heights 58-27
Titles (most recent): 9 (2019)
State appearance: 27th
State record: 46-20
Points Per Game: 55.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 49.5
MAIZE SOUTH
Coach: Ben Hamilton
Record: 18-4
Ranking: No. 4 West
How they got here: beat Andover 39-25; beat Goddard Eisenhower 44-30
Titles: 0
State appearance: second
State record: 0-1
Points Per Game: 47.6
Points Allowed Per Game: 40.9
ANDOVER CENTRAL vs. DE SOTO
ANDOVER CENTRAL
Coach: Stana Jefferson
Record: 21-1
Ranking: No. 2 West
How they got here: beat Hays 67-38; beat Goddard 55-27
Titles (most recent): 2 (2010)
State appearance: 6th
State record: 12-3
Points Per Game: 59.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 32.0
DE SOTO
Coach: Ryan Robie
Record: 16-6
Ranking: No. 4 Eest
How they got here: beat Spring Hill 54-45; beat Lansing 45-37
Titles: 0
State appearance: 5th
State record: 0-4
Points Per Game: 52.0
Points Allowed Per Game: 38.3
TOPEKA SEAMAN VS. MAIZE
TOPEKA SEAMAN
Coach: Matt Tinsley
Record: 19-3
Ranking: No. 1 East
How they got here: beat KC Washington 73-19; beat Blue Valley Southwest 58-51
Titles (most recent): 1 (1991)
State appearance: 18th
State record: 8-17
Points Per Game: 56.0
Points Allowed Per Game: 39.2
MAIZE
Coach: Mike Williams
Record: 16-6
Ranking: No. 4 West
How they got here: beat Salina South 60-33; beat Bishop Carroll 41-39
Titles: 0
State appearance: 15th
State record: 14-16
Points Per Game: 53.4
Points Allowed Per Game: 37.6
FULL SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 12
No. 1 McPherson (21-1) vs. No. 8 Basehor-Linwood (16-6), 3 p.m.
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4) vs. Maize South (18-4), 4:45 p.m.
No. 2 Andover Central (21-1) vs. De Soto (16-6), 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Topeka Seaman (19-3) vs. Maize (16-6), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 13
McPherson-Basehor-Linwood winner vs. St. Thomas Aquinas-Maize South winner, 3 p.m.
Andover Central-DeSoto winner vs. Topeka Seaman-Maize winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Third Place Game, 12 p.m.
Championship Game, 4 p.m.