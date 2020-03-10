HAYSVILLE CAMPUS VS. MANHATTAN
HAYSVILLE CAMPUS
Coach: Chris Davis
Record: 22-0
Ranking: No. 1 West
How they got here: beat Dodge City 73-44; beat Derby 69-58
Titles: 0
State appearance: 9th
State record: 4-8
Points Per Game: 72.8
Points Allowed Per Game: 52.3
MANHATTAN
Coach: Benjamin George
Record: 15-7
Ranking: No. 7 West
How they got here: beat Wichita East 69-67; beat Wichita West 56-39
Titles: 0
State appearance: 28th
State record: 10-29
Points Per Game: 57.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 50.4
KANSAS CITY HARMON VS. OLATHE SOUTH
KC HARMON
Coach: Dave Gonzales
Record: 20-2
Ranking: No. 1 East
How they got here: beat Gardner-Edgerton 66-56; beat Blue Valley 59-48
Titles: 0
State appearance: 6th
State record: 5-6
Points Per Game: 68.3
Points Allowed Per Game: 49.3
OLATHE SOUTH
Coach: Dan Morrow
Record: 16-6
Ranking: No. 5 East
How they got here: beat KC Wyandotte 85-67; beat Olathe East 61-47
Titles (most recent): 2 (2004)
State appearance: 13th
State record: 13-11
Points Per Game: 57.8
Points Allowed Per Game: 53.5
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST VS. LAWRENCE FREE STATE
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST
Coach: Ed Fritz
Record: 20-2
Ranking: No. 2 East
How they got here: beat Mill Valley 80-56; beat Shawnee Mission South 55-33
Titles (most recent): 5 (2019)
State appearance: 15th
State record: 24-10
Points Per Game: 69.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 51.3
FREE STATE
Coach: Sam Stroh
Record: 17-5
Ranking: No. 4 West
How they got here: beat Junction City 68-56; beat Topeka 58-48
Titles: 0
State appearance: 9th
State record: 6-8
Points Per Game: 56.5
Points Allowed Per Game: 46.9
BLUE VALLEY NORTH VS. LAWRENCE
BLUE VALLEY NORTH
Coach: Ryan Phifer
Record: 19-3
Ranking: No. 3 West
How they got here: beat Olathe Northwest 59-39; beat Blue Valley North 51-49
Titles (most recent): 1 (1997)
State appearance: 10th
State record: 13-10
Points Per Game: 71.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 55.9
LAWRENCE
Coach: Mike Lewis
Record: 18-4
Ranking: No. 3 East
How they got here: beat Wichita South 63-41; beat Wichita Southeast 63-55
Titles (most recent): 4 (1995)
State appearance: 40th
State record: 54-38
Points Per Game: 65.3
Points Allowed Per Game: 53.2
FULL SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 12
No. 2 Kansas City Harmon (20-2) vs. No. 7 Olathe South (16-6), 3 p.m.
No. 3 Blue Valley Northwest (20-2) vs. No. 6 Lawrence Free State (16-6), 4:45 p.m.
No. 1 Haysville Campus (22-0) vs. No. 8 Manhattan (15-7), 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Blue Valley North (19-3) vs. No. 5 Lawrence (18-4), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 13
KC Harmon-Olathe South winner vs. BV Northwest-Free State winner, 4:45 p.m.
Campus-Manhattan winner vs. Blue Valley North-Lawrence winner, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Third Place Game, 2 p.m.
Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.