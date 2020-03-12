MEADE — Anglers from around the surrounding area are invited to participate in a trout fishing competition on March 21, at Meade State Park.

Registration starts the same day at 7 a.m., while the actual competition begins at 8 a.m. with final weigh-in at 2 p.m.

Anyone ages 16 and older with a valid fishing license and trout permit can participate in the adult division, where they will be awarded prizes for the biggest fish, heaviest stringer and smallest stringer.

Kids 15 and under can participate by entering the youth division and will be awarded prizes based solely on biggest and smallest fish.

Additionally, there will be two “specially tagged” trout worth $100 each that will be in play during the competition for any registered participant.

“It’s a great way to bring people out to the park and introduce them to trout fishing,” park manager Alex Goosen said in a news release. “All proceeds from the event go towards our Outdoor Kansas Kids Day.”

On March 3, Meade State Fishing Lake was stocked with 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout, and according to Goosen, another stocking is planned before the derby.

Anyone interested can pre-register now by calling the Meade State Park office at 620-873-2572.

Pre-registry is priced for adults at $10 and $5 for youth, while registration on the day of the derby will double those prices to $20 and $10, respectively.

A valid state park vehicle permit is required by the day of the derby.

For more information, contact Bud Doerflinger at 620-873-2572 or email him at kdwpt.meadesp@ks.gov.

