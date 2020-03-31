Bruce Weber didn't take long to fill his Kansas State men's basketball coaching vacancy.

Weber announced Tuesday that former Wildcat player and graduate assistant Shane Southwell will join his staff as a full-time assistant, replacing Brad Korn, who left last week to become head coach at Southeast Missouri.

"Obviously I'm really excited to be back in Manhattan, Kansas, and representing my alma mater at this juncture of my career is such an honor," said Southwell, who spent the past season as an assistant coach at Robert Morris. "I'm looking forward to getting this program back to where it has been the last few years."

Southwell, 28, helped Robert Morris to the Northeast Conference postseason tournament championship this past season. Before that, he played for the Wildcats from 2010-14 and spent two years (2017-19) as a graduate assistant under Weber.

"We are excited to welcome Shane back to K-State," Weber said. "It's always a proud moment for a coach when one of your former players not only goes into the coaching profession, but also puts (in) the hard work and commitment necessary to be good at it.

"As a player, you knew Shane had the drive and personality to be an excellent coach. He just has a great feel and IQ for the game of basketball. It is always good to have a former player on your staff who not only can relate to the current players but also has a special pride for K-State."

Southwell, a native of Harlem, New York, played his first two seasons at K-State under Frank Martin and the last two after Weber took over in 2012-13. He was a part of four NCAA Tournament teams and helped the Wildcats to their first-ever Big 12 regular-season championship as a junior in 2012-13, starting 26 games while averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds. 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

As a senior, he made 23 starts and averaged 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

After graduating in 2014, Southwell played professionally in Mexico, Australia and Switzerland. He finished his playing career in 2017 in the Swiss LNA, averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Southwell went on to become a graduate student manager at K-State in 2017 and was part of two 25-win seasons before moving on to Robert Morris last year.

"As a graduate assistant, Shane did an excellent job and was great at relating to our players and learning the game," Weber said. "He became a very valuable member of the coaching staff for USA Basketball last summer and was instrumental in helping us win the gold medal at the U19 World Cup.

"He did a great job with scouting the other teams (in the tournament) and his relationships with the players was very positive. I got nothing but tremendous feedback from the USA Basketball staff and other coaches with the way he handled himself."

Southwell, who becomes the second-youngest assistant in the Big 12, received his bachelor's degree in communications studies from K-State in 2014 and a master's in college student personnel and intercollegiate athletics in 2019.