During this time of isolation with no live sporting events, watching replays of popular games has become a popular way to pass the time on the weekend. Given the decade of success Kansas City experienced in the realm of sports, I think it’s appropriate to form a brief list of games played by Kansas City sports teams that are worthy of another viewing.

Some of the selections are available for a full viewing on websites like YouTube while a couple might only be available in the form of highlights.

2013 MLS Cup

Sporting Kansas City hosted Real Salt Lake in the 2013 MLS Cup after finishing second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-10-7. They defeated the New England Revolution and Houston Dynamo to advance to the final. The match was held Dec. 7 and was the coldest MLS championship game to date with a temperature of 20 degrees at kickoff. Salt Lake opened the scoring in the second half but Sporting’s Aurelien Collin knotted it up in the 76th minute before the match went to extra time and eventually penalty kicks. Tied 6-6, Collin scored the go-ahead goal and Sporting KC became champions for the first time since 2004.

This game does not have a full replay available but extended highlights can be found on YouTube by searching “2013 MLS Cup.”

2012 Border Showdowns

Both editions of the 2012 men’s basketball matchups between Missouri and Kansas are worthy of rewatches as each featured the home team executing a comeback to win. On Feb. 4 in Columbia, the Jayhawks led by eight points in the final minutes but Missouri’s 9-0 run helped steal the win in the battle of top 10 teams. In the rematch Feb. 25 in Lawrence, the fourth-ranked Jayhawks fell behind early to the third-ranked Tigers and trailed by as many as 19 in the second half. The Jayhawks stormed back in the final 10 minutes and forced overtime where they went on to win 87-86.

Both games can be found in full on YouTube. The game at Missouri can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kx_L2RMzbtc and the game at Kansas at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5r6AYheGv0

2014 AL wild card game

This game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics was recently featured on Fox Sports Midwest but is widely available for anyone who missed it. The Royals made their first MLB playoffs in nearly 30 years after finishing 89-73 to qualify for and host the wild card round. In the one-game playoff against Oakland, the Athletics got out to an early lead before building an even bigger one off of home runs from Brandon Moss. We all know what happens after that but it is truly a treat to go back and watch all of the pieces fall in place for the incredible comeback that was. This game is available for a full viewing on the Royals’ YouTube page at youtube.com/watch?v=YlzJwgzJ4do

2015 World Series Game 1

This choice can be swapped with Game 5 of the same series but there are a handful of iconic moments in the first game of the 2015 World Series that everyone should experience again. The Kansas City Royals returned to the World Series after falling short in 2014 to host the New York Mets in Game 1 on Oct. 27. Alcides Escobar opened the bottom of the first with an inside-the-park home run – the first of its kind in the World Series – and Alex Gordon tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a home run to dead center off of Jeurys Familia. The Royals went on to win after 14 innings and won their second world championship a week later.

Game 1 of the 2015 World Series can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=eBGf-sm3ltQ

Super Bowl LIV

I know it has only been two months but I don’t think there is anything more rewatchable than this. We all know what happened but in case you’re memory is a little hazy, the NFL has you covered. The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a 31-20 against the San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes fulfilled a prophecy many of us were convinced was full of false hope and has put the Chiefs on a rocket ship trajectory to the top of the sport. Along with the full game, there are plenty of great editions of the mic’d up series involving many Chiefs players so be sure to spend some time reliving the best moments from the best moment in Kansas City sports history.

Super Bowl LIV can be viewed in full at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ1l5zenaKY

