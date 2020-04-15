NHS grad honored

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Newton High School graduate Logan Treaster was named the most improved wrestler at the U.S. Naval Academy for the 2019-20 season.

Treaster, a junior for the Midshipmen, finished 20-10 for the year, competing at 125 pounds. He was 2-3 in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association meets and finished 0-2 in the EIWA tournament. He was ranked 26th nationally in the NCAA coaches’ poll. Seven of the top eight seeds in his weight class at the EIWA meet were ranked. Both of his losses in the tournament were to nationally ranked wrestlers.

Treaster also was named an EIWA All-Academic selection.

Allen GM tops ECHL

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL named Steve Martinson of the Allen Americans the General Manager of the Year in a vote of the league coaches.

Martinson also serves as the team’s head coach.

Allen finished 40-14-6-2 to win the ECHL Mountain Division, an improvement of 32 points from last season.

Martinson also coached at the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic, the second time in his career he has been named an all-star coach.

Martinson is 438-254-90 as an ECHL head coach with San Diego, Elmira, Chicago and Allen. He has Kelly Cup titles with Allen from 2015 and 2016.

Kelly is fifth in the league in all-time wins and tied for fifth in games coached.

He also coached in the West Coast Hockey League, United Hockey League and Central Hockey League, winning a total of eight titles in those leagues.