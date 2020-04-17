For those who have been using the past few weeks of isolation to do some hunting, or those who have some meat in the freezer they need to cook up, I’ve got some good news for you.

Council Grove’s Phil Taunton, host of the KVOE-AM (1400) radio show “What’s in Outdoors” based out of Emporia, found an old hunter’s education handout chock full of some good recipes for various wild game, including several nice ones for wild turkey. Speaking of wild turkey, my uncle Galen cooked up some excellent turkey this past week that was cut into strips and covered with Shake and Bake.

With the regular spring turkey season kicking off Thursday, you may already have a bird ready to cook using these recipes. If you decide to use one of them, send me a picture and let me know how they taste!

CHICK ON A STICK

• Quail breasts

• Bacon

• Shoney's Classic Recipe Seasoning Salt

• Salt

• Seasoned pepper

• Margarine or butter

Layer filleted quail breasts in plastic container, sprinkling seasoned salt between layers. Refrigerate 8-24 hours, or until moisture from breasts breaks salt down into marinade.

Put single strip of bacon around each fillet and secure with toothpick. Too much bacon will cause excessive flareups when grilling.

Roll the breasts across the grill until bacon is cooked and quail is tender and moist.

Also works with pheasant, chukar, turkey, chicken or pork. Serve fried quail legs as appetizers.

MOON CREEK PAN-FRIED QUAIL

Mix egg and buttermilk. Dip quail in flour, then egg-buttermilk mixture, then again in flour. Season with salt and pepper. Fry in margarine until golden brown, about 20-30 minutes.

— Courtesy of Moon Creek Kennels

SMOTHERED PHEASANT OR QUAIL

Use seasoned flour and brown quail or pheasant. Drain grease. Add cream of mushroom soup or cream of celery soup and slowly simmer on top of stove in covered skillet. Serve with mashed potatoes or rice.

PHEASANT OR QUAIL BREAST IN SCALLOPED POTATOES

• 1 egg

• 2 cups buttermilk

• Flour

• 7-8 boned quail

Cut pheasant breast into fingers and cook in your favorite scallop potato recipe; or use whole quail breast or whole quail (be careful of bones). Brown the meat in oil. Add the browned quail or pheasant fingers between the layers of potatoes, and then bake. Serve with tossed salad.

JALAPEÑO POPPERS (WATERFOWL OR DOVE)

Fillet breast and cut into strips, 2 inches by 2 inches.

Marinate in a mixture of BBQ sauce and Italian dressing in a nonmetallic bowl.

Spread cream cheese on meat just before grilling, then add a piece of jalapeño pepper and wrap with a single strip of bacon. Watch for flare-ups as fat from bacon hits the hot coals.

Do not overcook.

— Courtesy of Ryan Schmidt

ALMOND PARMESAN TURKEY

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Serves: 4-6 people (or more)

Ingredients:

• Turkey breasts

• 1 1/2 cups seasoned bread crumbs

• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

• 1 cup almonds — finely chopped or slivered

• 1 1/2 cup flour seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder

• 2 eggs

• 1 1/2 cup milk

Olive oil as needed for frying. Slice meat from filleted turkey breasts into quarter-inch cutlets.

Dredge cutlets in bowl of seasoned flour. Dip cutlets in bowl of blended eggs and milk. Roll cutlets in bowl of seasoned bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and chopped/slivered almonds. Heat about a half inch of olive oil over medium-high heat. Cook the turkey breast cutlets on both sides until evenly brown; drain on a paper towel. Serve with some of your favorite side dishes and enjoy this great recipe!

— Courtesy of Sue Lingenfelter, Gridley

WILD TURKEY CHEESECAKE

• One pound of diced wild turkey (or hamburger)

Brown turkey with 1/2 cup of chopped onion. Drain.

Mix in 1 package of Old El Paso Taco Seasoning and one jar Prego Garden Combo Spaghetti Sauce.

Boil elbow macaroni according to instructions and add to meat and sauce. Simmer 5 minutes.

Spray Pam into a 9-by-13 baking dish and put meat sauce and macaroni combination on bottom. Next, spread one package of Philadelphia cream cheese over the top and follow with 1/16-ounce tub of chive and onion sour cream. Top all this with shredded colby and Monterey Jack cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. This is a great dish for kids and will not last long at family gatherings!

— Louanna and Scooter Frakes, Delphos

QUAIL CASSEROLE

• 10 quail breasts, deboned and cut in chunks

• 8-ounce wide egg noodles

• 8 ounces sour cream

• 1 can cream of mushroom soup

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1 clove garlic, chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 4 ounces grated cheddar cheese

Sauté quail chunks in butter until cooked through. Cook noodles until tender. Place quail and noodles in lightly greased 10-by-13 baking pan; add all ingredients except cheddar cheese. Stir well. Spread grated cheddar over top of mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

GOBBLING GOOD CHILI

Substitute wild turkey breast and thigh meat for chicken and make a robust white chili.

Filet the breast and thigh meat. Use your favorite white chicken or pork chili recipe or make things simple and use a prepared mix such as McCormick White Chicken Chili Seasoning per pound of cubed wild turkey meat, including thighs. Follow directions on packet. With it, add a can of tomatoes and green chilies for additional flavor.

So good, you will think your lips fell in love. This dish can also be used as a dip or drained and used as a meat filler in burritos.

TURKEY OR DEER JERKY

This also works well with beef, waterfowl or venison and is very simple to make. Some people discard the legs and thighs of the turkey. They make excellent jerky. Just be sure to strip the meat of all fat, ligaments, shot and feathers.

Ingredients: Meat, red cayenne pepper, coarse black pepper and Dale's liquid steak seasoning. Try Moore's for less sodium.

Trim and slice meat to 3/8 inch. Season to taste. Use a dehydrator that heats to 145 degrees to make jerky. Marinate meat in a nonmetallic bowl overnight and then put in the dehydrator for 5 to 8 hours. Enjoy.

TURKEY BOBS

Inch cubes of filleted turkey breast, bacon and chunk pineapple. Sprinkle Shoney’s seasoning on turkey, let set and thread alternately on sticks ... Pineapple, turkey, bacon, pineapple, turkey, bacon, etc. Grill until done.

PHEASANT OR TURKEY DIP

• 1 can cream of mushroom soup

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 8-ounce package of cream cheese

• 1/2 small onion chopped fine

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 2 cups cooked, diced pheasant

• 1 cup minced celery

Microwave cream cheese on defrost setting for about 3 minutes to soften. Add soup, mayonnaise, Worcestershire and onion. Mix again, then add pheasant and celery. Good served at room temperature or chilled.

– Courtesy of June Bell, Cottonwood Falls