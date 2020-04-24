The Salina Area Chapter of Ducks Unlimited was recently honored by the organization for its volunteer efforts, as well as the South Johnson County Chapter.

Both chapters were named to the President's Elite category on Wednesday for raising between $100,000 and $249,999 for conservation.

The Barton County chapter's Bring Back the Bottoms event at Camp Aldrich also earned a spot in the President's Roll of Honor, reserved for chapters that raise between $65,000 and $99,999.

“These fundraising events are the backbone of DU’s habitat conservation efforts, and the volunteers who make up these chapters are the force making a difference for North American waterfowl populations,” said DU President Rogers Hoyt Jr. in a news release. “It takes a great deal of effort to achieve these levels, and these chapters deserve to be congratulated by every person who enjoys the outdoors.”

The chapters honored this year earned their spots on the nationally recognized lists out of more than 2,600 DU chapters nationwide that hosted more than 4,200 fundraising events. DU’s event fundraising system has helped conserve more than 14 million acres of waterfowl habitat since 1937.