Friday

Apr 24, 2020 at 10:05 AM


Sports Calendar


April 25 through May 3


All times Central


NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, KSHSAA, NBA, MLB, MLS, MASL2, PCL, and CIF have been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).


To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.


Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at 316-804-7731.


KCAC baseball


scholar-athletes


WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named its 2020 Scholar-Athlete Team for baseball.


To be named to the team, "Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale."


The team is listed below:


Chance VanEaton, Avila, jr., Belton, Mo.


Cody White, Avila, so., Lee's Summit, Mo.


Dylan Carnahan, Avila, sr., Olathe


Jarome McKenzie, Avila, jr., Auckland, New Zealand


Samuel Schwartz, Avila, jr., Merriam


Tyler Cody, Avila, sr., Broken Arrow, Okla.


Alec Loera, Bethany, jr., Waxahachie, Texas


Blake Gelinas, Bethany, sr., Green River, Wyo.


Brayden McAlister, Bethany, so., Roanoke, Texas


Connor Dunaway, Bethany, jr., Colorado Springs, Colo.


Gage Kennedy, Bethany, jr., Wichita


Andrew Chartrand, Friends, sr., Monroe, Wash.


Ben Buchinger, Friends, jr., Kansas City, Mo.


Brett Westerman, Friends, jr., Derby


Evan Skelton, Friends, sr., Larned


Jack Leyden, Friends, sr., Wichita


Jackson Oldham, Friends, sr., Dodge City


Jacob Coogan, Friends, jr., Broomfield, Colo.


Jarret Fox, Friends, so., Harper


John Coogan, Friends, jr., Broomfield, Colo.


Jordan Burnett, Friends, sr., Goodyear, Ariz.


Josh Drury, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.


Lucas Quimby, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.


Ricardo Paris, Friends, sr., Barquisimeto, Valenzuela


Tony Caporrimo, Friends, sr., Litchfield Park, Ariz.


Troy Puga, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.


Zach Gillig, Friends, jr., Valley Center


Austin Cross, Kansas Wesleyan, grad., Montgomery, Texas


Cody Montanez, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Santa Rosa, Calif.


Ethan Kickhaefer, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Salina


John Olivier, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Castle Rock, Colo.


Rodney Bond, Kansas Wesleyan, grad., Frisco, Texas


Trent Short, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Imperial, Mo.


Bo Slaymaker, McPherson, so., Johnstown, Colo.


Brian Cantu, McPherson, sr., Mission, Texas


Chopper Wade, McPherson, jr., Olathe


Garrett Connor, McPherson, sr., Highlands Ranch, Colo.


Garrett Ham, McPherson, sr., Albuquerque, N.M.


Jack Bradley, McPherson, so., Mounds, Okla.


James Canar, McPherson, so., Longmont, Colo.


Kris Perez, McPherson, sr., Miramar, Fla.


Logan Worswick, McPherson, sr., Sachse, Texas


Martin Jaime, McPherson, so., Monterrey, Mexico


Robert Medina, McPherson, so., Olathe


Trey Flint, McPherson, so., Sand Point, Idaho


Tyler Dunn, McPherson, jr., Lawton, Okla.


Zac Moran, McPherson, sr., Sydney, Australia


Benjamin Replogle, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Catoosa, Okla.


Dylan Stowell, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Springfield, Mo.


Ethan Buresh, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Leawood


Jack Simon, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Cypress, Texas


Jimmie Koons, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., Ochelata, Okla.


Joshua Logan, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Flower Mound, Texas


Kent Korenek, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., Cypress, Texas


Konnor Randolph, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Fayetteville, Ark.


Mathieu Tremblay, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Quebec, Canada


Nicholas Chavez, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Dallas


Parker Tumelson, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Edmond, Okla.


Tanner Kellerstrass, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Springfield, Mo.


Jackson Flack, Ottawa, jr., Shawnee


Kyle Banister, Ottawa, sr., SeaTec, Wash.


Merrick Brown, Ottawa, sr., Richmond


Brandon Poche, Southwestern, sr., Hester, La.


Donovan McMullen, Southwestern, sr., Phoenix, Ariz.


Owen Breithaupt, Southwestern, sr., Payallup, Wash.


Alex Poyner, Sterling, sr., Owasso, Okla.


Armando Flores, Sterling, sr., Merced, Calif.


Edrick Morrillo, Sterling, so., Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico


Gonzalo Serrano, Sterling, so., Isabela, Puerto Rico


Luis Rodriguez, Sterling, so., Ponce, Puerto Rico


Tyler Duffy, Sterling, so., Corinth, Texas


Brandon Garcia, Tabor, grad., Toronto


Dawson Dreher, Tabor, jr., Hutchinson


Derrick Watts, Tabor, grad., Arvada, Colo.


Jarod Cooper, Tabor, sr., Berryton


Mason Fast, Tabor, sr., Perry


Trace Blakesley, Tabor, so., Augusta


Travis Stevens, Tabor, sr., Filmore, Utah


Alex Guevara, Saint Mary, so., Phoenix, Ariz.


Antonio Valentin, Saint Mary, so., La Mirada, Calif.


Jacob Honadel, Saint Mary, so., Overland Park


Jarret Goss, Saint Mary, jr., Harrisonville, Mo.


Mark Lewis, Saint Mary, jr., Omaha, Neb.


Peyton Garvin, Saint Mary, so., Lawrence


Reece Fontana, Saint Mary, sr., Moreno Valley, Calif.


Cole Satterfield, York, sr., Broomfield, Colo.


Daniel Tomkiewicz, York, sr., Port Orchard, Wash.


Ethan Lanz, York, sr., Denver


Garrett Ewing, York, sr., Liberty, Mo.


Jason Richardson, York, sr., Prosper, Texas


Kevan Mathis, York, jr., Livermoore, Calif.


Sebastian Rolon, York, so., Mount Dora, Fla.


Tre' Bradley, York, grad., Lewistown, Mont.