After hosting the likes of Auburn and Vanderbilt in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in recent years, the Kansas State women’s basketball team has a date with Kentucky for the 2020 edition of the event.

Well, the date hasn’t been set yet, but the matchup is. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

Kansas State is coming off a 16-13 season in which four season-ending injuries plagued the Wildcats. Kentucky, meanwhile, went 22-8 last season and is led by All-American Rhyne Howard, who averaged 23.4 points per game last year.

The game date and television designation for the Kentucky game will be announced at a later date.

The Kansas women will be on the road in their SEC/Big 12 matchup, traveling to Mississippi.

Other matchups for the challenge include: Baylor at Arkansas, South Carolina at Iowa State, Oklahoma at Georgia, Alabama at Oklahoma State, TCU at Missouri, Texas A&M at Texas, Texas Tech at Vanderbilt and Tennessee at West Virginia.