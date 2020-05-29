Good news for those who want to try their hand at fishing for the first time: next weekend marks the return of Free Fishing Days in Kansas.

From June 6-7, all anglers may fish without the requirement of buying and carrying a Kansas fishing license. This year, Missouri's Free Fishing Days also fall on the same weekend, so if you've been looking for a chance to cross the border and do some fishing in a new body of water, here's a good chance to do so, as well.

All other fishing regulations, including size and creel limits, remain in effect during Free Fishing Days. Special permits may still be required at some county, city or private fishing areas, and trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

Please remember to practice social distancing and other safety measures during this time.

Archery shoot to go on as planned

Headwaters Archery in Council Grove announced on Tuesday it had received the OK from city and county health officials to hold its June 6-7 shoot.

Social distancing rules will still be in place and hand sanitizer will be available, according to a Facebook post by the club. Lunch will not be provided, so plan to pack a lunch or support a local restaurant.

Evinrude motors discontinued

A titan in the boating industry is ceasing production on its iconic line of outboard motors.

BRP Marine Group, the parent company of the Evinrude brand, disclosed this week it will instead partner with Mercury Marine to supply outboards for its boat brands and will be focusing on other marine products.

In other fishing industry news, Northland Fishing Tackle this week also announced the acquisition of Bagley Bait Company and the addition of bait designer Jarmo Rapala, grandson of Lauri Rapala.